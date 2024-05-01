Languagesx
Home Manor Lords next patch will fix the homelessness issue

An image of a battle in Manor Lords.

Unlike many of the surprise hit games this year such as Palworld and Helldivers, everybody kind of expected Manor Lords to do really and it has obliged. Great sales on Steam, coupled with its appearance on Game Pass has opened up the world of Middle Ages town building to the masses who have lapped it up.

Manor Lords is early access however so those bugs need squashing and content needs adding. The devs at Slavic Magic have promised regular patches to fix up the worst of the early issues and it looks as though the first of these will be with us in the very near future.

Taking to the Manor Lords account on X they said:

“Main points for the planned next patch:
-Fix all the weird homeless bugs
-Tune the archer damage
-Tune the trade oversupply mechanics (it’s too harsh and punishes regional specialization)
-Slow down the rate of the AI claiming territories
Oh and…
-Improve the sawpit efficiency/storage.”

The same thread asked them if they would be fixing the issue of games not loading after a save game to which they replied, “If that’s Gamepass/MS Store, it’s sadly on Microsoft’s side. We notified them and they are working on it. Supposedly reinstalling Gaming Services and relogging in Game Bar (windows+G) can fix it. Annoying but that’s what we got for now.”

It’s not the first time Xbox Game Pass users have had a poor experience around game saves – even Baldur’s Gate 3 players faced months of disruption and corrupted save files and it appears more games are beginning to suffer.

Hopefully, the team at Manor Lords can get this sorted out with Microsoft as well as fixing up the homelessness problem in the next few days.

No date yet for the patch but we will let you know as soon as it pushes. In the meantime, if you are struggling to survive winter in Manor Lords, here is some vital help just for you.

Paul McNally
Gaming Editor

Paul McNally
Gaming Editor

