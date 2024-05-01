Languagesx
Football superstar Haaland becomes first real person to appear in one of the world's most popular games

Football superstar Haaland becomes first real person to appear in one of the world’s most popular games

A photo of Erling Haaland surrounded by Clash of Clans characters

In a somewhat unlikely collaboration mobile game powerhouse Supercell has teamed up with current World Club Champions Manchester City striker Erling Haaland for him to appear as a character in ridiculously successful mobile game Clash of Clans.

Haaland’s arrival in Clash sees the first time Supercell has included a real person as a character in the game that is estimated to be downloaded around two billion times, at least one of which is Haaland himself – a self-professed Clash of Clans fan.

According to Supercell, “Haaland is a long-time fan of Clash of Clans, building an impressive in-game village that he’s defended from rival clans. It’s his love of Clash of Clans that prompted him to partner with the game.”

Stuart McGaw, Clash of Clans General Manager, said: “When we heard Erling Haaland was a fan of our game and that he wanted to partner with us, it was really a dream scenario. Our team did everything we could to bring him, one of the world’s best athletes, into the world of the game so our players could enjoy a truly special moment.”

Norwegian Haaland, known for his viking looks will appear in the game as the Barbarian King and he will even have his own custom Haaland soundtrack.

Erling Haaland said: “It’s been tough to keep this one quiet, but I’m excited to finally be able to talk about this epic partnership with Clash of Clans. I’ve been a huge fan of the game for a long time and know everything about it, so to appear as an in-game character is really cool.”

Clash of Clans is over a decade old and now joins games such as Fortnite that have collaborations with famous football stars. It now opens the doors to see other real-world celebrities join the fray in the hugely lucrative mobile gaming space.

Featured Image: Supercell

