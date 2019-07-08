Finding the first job after the graduation is the most time consuming and stressful task. Despite of knowledge and skills, it becomes difficult to climb up the ladder of the career. Choosing the right career is important as it will impact you the whole life. There are many considerations in choosing up the right path based on our skills, capabilities, knowledge, abilities. One must choose the career which aligns the best to their talents. Don’t stray down a path which is not suitable to you. Understand the mistakes university students and graduates make in their jobs.



Lacking Business Skills. Lacking Business etiquette skill is the prime mistake which students commit while choosing the career. Being matured and brilliant is not just enough. Business etiquette and social skills becomes barrier in one future career opportunity. If you have never learned the business etiquette, they will help you go through the difficult time transition from college to workplace. Business skills include understanding the proper way to communication with other and how to present yourself at business meetings and in office. Proper business skills should not become the barrier in your career; prepare yourself for the upcoming future challenges by reading books, attending business etiquette classes, be attentive in every situation.

Accepting regretful work. Accepting a regretful work is another mistake student commit while choosing their career. Many of the students accept the job in which they are not interested or willing to work. Some graduates are so desperate to work the accept any post which comes along. Many students commit this mistake as they believe bad jobs, are better than no jobs and then they regret it later. It is important to get a job, which is worth waiting for the best opportunity in which the one is interested in your field of expertise.

Being Scared of Challenges. Being Scared of challenges and do not taking risk is the most common mistake students commit while choosing their career. Many of the students wants a secured career but they are not willing to accept the challenges being faced in real world. According to University Assignment help a job is not only the option after completing graduation. If one wants to become an entrepreneur with own dreams of being your own boss, one must have to launch the business immediately after completing graduation. It doesn’t mean that one is not willing and capable of doing job. If one is at home they can work from home part time or full time for the growing your own company.

Not Using Customize Resume. The other mistake most of the students commit in their career is that they do not use customize resume. Resume is the base to the company where one can judge your capabilities, knowledge, skills, abilities. When you are applying for the same post in different companies you might print multiple copies of your resume and cover letter. But one must be beware, managers are really good at identifying cookie-cutter or generic resumes, this might result in losing their best opportunity. So the resume must be customize instead of generic. With the Customize resume one can easily identify skills, knowledge, abilities according to the post in the jobs. Customize resume helps the candidate for the best possible opportunities.