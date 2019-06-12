Today, every average schoolchild knows who influencers are. These are the influential people on Instagram – celebrities who have millions of active followers. The presence of your product in an educational account — means that millions of people will see your item. Many of those people (parents and such) are likely to buy that product or service after the approval of the Insta-authority. This is using nano-influencers to promote your brand on social media.



Regardless of all the obvious benefits that advertisements done with influencers may bring you, there are disadvantages too. The first is the price. The bigger the influencer’s audience grows — the more expensive the collaboration becomes. The second is obvious commercialization and loss of sincerity that comes together with fame and influence. More people start considering them fakes and don’t believe them anymore.

Besides, a customer of the average income feels difficulties in associating oneself with the rich and famous. This is why recently micro influencers who have less audience were on the top of social media marketing trends. But now there’s a new thing – nano influencers. Who are they and how can they help you with sales?

Who Are Nano Influencers?

Nano influencer is not a celebrity or a very rich person. It’s an average social media user who has an attractive Instagram account. The number of followers this person has is not big – a thousand or several thousand. How can such a small account be helpful?

Usually, such an amount of followers of the average person means that the content is engaging and the person has a certain authority in the local community. Many of their followers are their acquaintances but their accounts may be interesting even for strangers.

Nano influencers rarely have the experience of social media marketing but they know how to make their accounts attractive – through attractive pictures, interesting discussions or informative value that meets a certain audience’s group needs. They also know how to use the proper hashtags that increase the visibility of their posts to a wider audience. Such people like to show what they bought, what place they visited and what service they used and they often share their experience with their audience.

Reasons to Collaborate with Nano-Influencers

They dig the interests of your target group

Each brand that sells goods or services should understand what its target audience wants. But who will know it better than a representative of this audience? These are average living people and their needs are close to the needs of other people from your target group. Working with such people may help you be more specific in your targeting, find new horizons to promote your brand and increase sales through social media.

They are real and are easier to relate to

Maybe with nano influencers, fewer people will see your brand, but there are chances to improve sales and get new committed customers. The example and advice of an average person who tried a product visited some place or went to some holistic health center are helpful to many other average people. They also want to try something that was tried and praised by a nano influencer, because it’s a person who is just like them.

They won’t cost you much

Such people will be glad to receive free products and a small payment. Of course, as their audience grows, their demands will become higher (and this is why micro influencers are losing their relevance) but people with one thousand followers will be happy to help you without a big cost.

What Are the Possible Problems?

The first thing that makes some marketing specialists feel skeptical about nano influencers is difficulties in tracking the efficiency of such an advertisement strategy. It’s much easier to track one macro influencer than twenty nano influencers. Studying the efficiency is a very important part of social media marketing that helps develop better selling strategies.

The other problem is that you need sponsored posts to contain certain keywords and be written in a certain way that may not always respond to the account’s initial mood and style. There can be also problems with the narrow audience if your goods don’t meet their expectations. However, these problems can be avoided with a smart approach and negotiation with the influencer.

Marketing through nano influencers is a new important tool in social media marketing that can really increase your sales. This strategy won’t make your brand famous but will help you find new customers in your local area.