AR and VR Set to Revolutionize E-Commerce

It is obvious that any technology that helps to attract more customer engagement and increases the sale is likely to be more selected by the e-commerce companies. Most of the technology innovations which drive incremental improvements will be packaged and sold as a niche product.

A technology that touches core human experience and changes human actions is truly revolutionary.

Such is the artificial intelligence and virtual reality in the world of digital markets. We have seen a huge craze in the e-commerce development company when it comes to AR and VR as these technologies have almost blurred the line of real and virtual user experience.

The AR and VR are considered as the disruptive digital technologies which are used to define, develop and deploy the product rapidly to deliver new experiences for improving the customer journey. You may wonder how it does that? Then let us look at some crucial and attractive aspects which are utilized by the e-commerce websites to give added customer experience.

#1 Virtual Shopping Experience

Imagine a customer visiting the shop and trying on various clothes to choose the best option. The customer is gushing here and there to try on all the varieties of the clothes. At some point, he or she gets tired or exhausted and ends up leaving the store or buy something which does not meet up to their expectations. This can disappoint the client and restrict them next time from shopping or coming to your store. Such incidents can turnover the customer and make a loss.

Instead, you try the newest trend in experiencing better shopping which is VR gears. It allows you to visualize the whole store products virtually. You can feel the fabric and color of the cloth which lets you decide if you want to purchase the product or not. Such devices can help to hike your customer engagement and let your store flaunt their best items.

#2 Less Time Consuming

By utilizing such devices it allows the customers to explore more products along with saving a whole bunch of time. When you give more options to the customers in less time, it is likely expected that they end up buying more than their wishlists which ultimately raises the store profit. With less time and more profit earnings, the e-commerce store owners are going to explore more of the VR devices and future innovations.

#3 Virtual Dressing Room

The artificial intelligence has come up with a new shopping experience by giving the facility of virtual showrooms at home. All the customer requirements are taken into consideration and given the variant shopping experience as per their ideas. The AR gives a next level satisfaction to the customer while shopping as all you are required to do is just go with the specific website or an application.

Enter the preferences and there you go — better customer engagement and experience. It allows visualizing the virtual clothes on you at your home anytime. This comes with an option to choose from a wide range of clothes and try on endlessly until you end up choosing your favorite one. This allows increasing customer satisfaction which will directly hike customer engagement.

Examples of AR and VR products in the market today

The world famous brands like Amazon, Alibaba and eBay have already come up with the augmented reality technology to expand their business that can lead to massive turnovers. Other companies have also begun to explore these technologies which can help retailers with their store.

Blippar:

A platform that utilizes images for primary use and deploys it on the mobile for AR technology. It helps the retailer to use AR to reach out to new customers by marketing with custom ads, billboards, newspapers and much more. One of the impressive marketing of Blippar was organized by Oreo with Walmart where the customers can determine next Oreo flavors.

Total Immersion:

It is a global company servicing some of the top clients like Toyota, Paramount Pictures, eBay and much more. By offering virtual try on and effective augmented reality solutions for e-commerce; they also provide retail brand marketing and mobile e-commerce.

Exciting Times Ahead

We can conclude from the above trends that artificial intelligence and virtual reality is definitely going to bring a lot more change in the future by making people’s lives easier and a lot more digital. It is exciting for the store owners as it helps to achieve the ultimate satisfaction which is more crucial than any other aspect.

The e-commerce stores are furthermore seen digitizing to enable their customers to experience the virtual shopping at their convenient time and suitable place. We can expect a lot more from these technologies to enter our lives and come up with the new innovations to excite the people.

As the AR and VR technology will start to become more open and standardized, the companies in the e-commerce fields will do well to adopt them in order to gain a competitive edge.