EX-IQ’s NoteCast is Changing The Way We Learn From Podcasts

Podcasts are increasingly utilized for learning purposes. No matter who you are or what you’re interested in, there’s a podcast just for you. This abundance and diversity of content represents a real opportunity for lifelong learners in pursuit of intellectual growth.

The question is, is the knowledge being presented in podcasts accessible in terms of fundamental long-term learning?

No, it isn’t.

Evaluating The Podcast Market

In order to understand how we can learn more effectively from podcasts, it’s essential to understand the scope of the podcast market.

According to the Pew Research Center, about 90% of Americans over the age of 12 have listened to a podcast. Another study, published by Edison Research, found that 26% of Americans listen to podcasts on a monthly basis. That’s over 70 million people.

It’s estimated that there are over half a million active podcasts, and that number grows on a daily basis. Couple this statistic with the previously mentioned number of current listeners- and it is apparent that podcasts are runaway phenomenon; people simply love them.

It may be science that explains the draw to podcasts best; a study conducted by researchers at the University of Illinois at Urbana Champaign found that in the brain interconnects hearing and the visual.

To put it simply, the brain “sees what it hears.” In other words, your brain processes what it hears by recalling that knowledge in a visual (and relatable) form.

This finding may be one component of the rise of the podcast market; this audio to visual translation helps listeners to better connect with and remember what they’re hearing.

Another reason people have chosen to consume podcasts?

Podcasts facilitate productive multitasking. More often than not, podcast listeners are listening to podcasts while participating in other activities.

The research doesn’t lie:

52% of people listen to podcasts while driving.

42% of people listen while traveling

40% of people listen while exercising

It’s clear that people feel as though they can listen and learn from almost anywhere, while doing just about anything. This desire to consume content on the go will only grow as demand for skills suited to the information economy increases.

The growth of the podcast market demonstrates the need and demand for more adaptive and flexible, yet equally informative, learning. This trend didn’t hit us unexpectedly, either. For decades, educators have been differentiating their learning formats for students.

Now, podcasts are a single-format and versatile form of differentiation.

Unfortunately, just listening to podcasts doesn’t give you the ability to retain all of the interesting information you’ve learned. Despite the visual effort of our brain to make the things we hear more tangible, learning effectively and in the long-run from podcasts is challenging.

Effectively Learn from Podcasts with NoteCast

Podcast listening is a growing phenomenon, and millions of people are embracing the medium as a more efficient way to learn.

Have you ever tried to take notes on a podcast? It’s hard because statistically, podcast listening is oftentimes happening on-the-go.

Using voice and touch commands, NoteCast will transcribe what you’ve found interesting and put it into a note. This note is forever saved on the NoteCast app.

You can even tag the note and add comments to it as well. Even better, all of your notes are accessible on the NoteCast portal, where you can search them by date, podcast, episode, or tag.

Whether you’ve saved a fact you want to remember, heard something compelling in an interview, or are ready to try out a new recipe, NoteCast makes it easy to learn and recall information from your favorite podcasts

No matter where the world takes you, the NoteCast app allows you to listen, learn, and capture the things you never want to forget. At EX-IQ, we call these “aha moments,” and when you’re listening to your favorite podcasts, we know you’ll have a lot of them.

Are You Ready for Exponential Podcasting?

