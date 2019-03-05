An App that will Change how People Purchase Eyewear

One of the issues facing people who are wanting a new pair of glasses is that the buyer often doesn’t have their prescription. Maybe the glasses buyer is purchasing eyewear online because they want several pair to trade-off and match their clothing — maybe the purchaser just broke the glasses they love or possibly they need a quick replacement for work.

In a recent survey conducted among glasses wearers, 45 percent of respondents said they didn’t know what their script was nor where they had placed their prescription. Around 60 percent of respondents said they find it a hassle to travel and get their prescription from the optometrist — or to even find an optometrist in the first place.

A Prescription App to Save Time and Money

Some online retailers are improving their technological abilities and offerings to their customers to break down barriers for online prescription eyewear shopping, such as the Prescription Scanner App by GlassesUSA.com.

This is a free app that enables consumers to retrieve their prescription from the comfort of their home, saving app-users time and money.

The Prescription Scanner App uses image processing and recognition, big data and advanced AI to extract the optimal parameters off your current glasses. It’s a process that takes less than 10 minutes, and all you need is your current pair of glasses, a computer, a smartphone, and a magnetic card.

Online Disrupting & Changing Industries

This app, and others like it, are the next generation of industry disruptors. Every field has its own innovations, shifting the course to a new direction; eyewear is no different, especially as online shopping increasingly becomes the go-to option for many consumers.

Some of the fast-rising names in online retail — Casper and GlassesUSA.com, for example, have already changed the game by deploying and perfecting the direct-to-consumer (DTC) business model.

Consumers today are more tech-savvy than ever, always on the lookout for a more efficient and streamlined process to get what they want. That’s where apps such as the Prescription Scanner app come in handy; instead of traveling to the optometrist just to pick up your prescription, you can easily access and manage your prescription whenever you want, simplifying the entire process of purchasing glasses.

Breaking Down DTC Barriers

Even though there are barriers to overcome in a DTC business model, it eliminates the hassle of the traditional model’s high-cost and time-consuming process. The advantages of DTC companies vary from industry to industry, but the foundation remains the same: it offers an easier, quicker and – more importantly – a more affordable solution by cutting out the middle-man.

For example, online mattresses retailer Casper overcame the general notion that you have to try out a mattress at the store before buying one. The company made the process of purchasing a new mattress seem like a piece of cake because it actually can be.

Casper’s focal points are the free delivery, quality of their products and perhaps the cherry on top is their mattress try-out period. The company didn’t eliminate the need to try out a mattress before buying one – it just allows you to do it at home.

Similar guidelines apply to eyewear. You go through a cumbersome process that includes going to the optometrist, then driving to the store, trying on a pair of glasses and probably going to other stores to compare prices to decide on one finally and go back to pick them up. Imagine just doing all those steps online, from the comfort of your couch?

In the case of the Prescription Scanner app, you just download it to your phone, get your prescription, go on the site to purchase your glasses and have them arrive at your doorstep a few days later. No need to leave the house.

Conclusion

Shifting away from the traditional model towards a direct-to-consumer model is the solution to the problem. Companies are becoming more aware of the advantages and keep improving the process so shopping online is as enjoyable as the retail experience, minus the hassle of the latter.

By cutting out the middle-man and through the emergence of tech solutions such as the Virtual Try-On Mirror and the Prescription Scanner App, purchasing prescription eyewear online becomes as easy and trivial as purchasing shoes online.