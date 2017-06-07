In California, Waze Carpool definitely has you covered

Posted on in Smart Cities, Transport

Waze is expanding its carpool service to cover the entire state of California, after successful trials in San Francisco, Sacramento, Monterey, and across Israel.

The app identifies suitable commuters that live in between the driver’s home and work locations. The rider pays their share of the gas money in exchange for the ride, which currently costs less than the price of an Uber or Lyft.

waze-carpool

The service is currently limited to one driver and one passenger, meaning professional drivers cannot make an income on the app.

California is the first of a few planned expansions by Waze, the next being Brazil, expected to be ready by late 2017. The service is already active in Tel Aviv, the company’s home city.

Some speculate that Waze Carpool could be Google’s way into the ride-sharing market, which may incorporate self-driving cars. The search giant acquired Waze in 2013 for $1.1 billion but has so far kept the service independent of its other mapping efforts.

See Also: Apple, Google call on California to change self-driving tests

A recent patent showed Google is testing a pickup location finder, but the patent did not mention either of the company’s mapping services.

Both Google and Waze have been silent on the possibility of adding paid drivers or self-driving cars to the carpool service. With the company’s self-driving division, Waymo, currently suing Uber for stealing trade secrets, we may have to wait a bit longer before any substantial new developments.

Facebook Comments

Related Posts

Ho Chi Minh City is a sunny day underneath Notre Dame

Vietnam’s Ho Chi Minh City jumps on smart city bandwagon

Vietnam’s commercial capital, Ho Chi Minh City (HCM), is gearing up to join the ranks of the world’s smart cities. Vietnam News reported recently announced modernization plans by leaders of the city otherwise known as Saigon. Government representatives said the new smart city program aims to reduce pollution in HCM, improve its economy and boost the quality… Read more »

Diplomatic handshake between leaders from Russia and India with flag-painted hands.

India inks tech-leveraging smart city pact with Russia

India signed a deal with Russia over the cooperation of smart city initiatives and the use of IT technology from Russian companies. As reported by the Times of India, Russia and India signed the Memorandum of Understanding against the backdrop of bilateral talks between the two countries. The MOU was signed in Goa, where Russian… Read more »

High voltage power transformer substation, sunset sky

Will autonomous microgrids drive IoT in smart cities?

The ability of microgrids to operate autonomously from larger grids could prove to be a major driver of Internet of Things (IoT) adoption in smart cities of the future. A recent Intel Grid Insights blog piece by Andres Carvallo discussed the pivotal role microgrids will play in smart cities of the future. Carvallo is CEO of… Read more »

home-solutions-landing-spring-cleaning-1280-670-min

How you can turn smarter decisions into smart cities

Recently, the city of Austin, Texas passed an ordinance requiring all new-home construction to include a smart or connected Wi-Fi thermostat as part of each HVAC system. This will not only help make homes more comfortable and energy-efficient, but also help reduce energy usage for the entire city. Today, municipal efforts to manage home energy… Read more »

ReadWrite News

Smart Cities

In California, Waze Carpool definitely has you covered

Contributing Writer

Connect with ReadWrite