Are connected cars only as good as your cellular network?

Posted on in Connected Devices, Transport

Eddie Song

While the pervasive innovation into connected cars has driven a frenzy in development, the “connected” portion of the vehicle is only as good as the network it is running on. This potentially creates risk points where dead spots in connectivity pose an issue, especially as many connectivity solutions leverage the user’s cell phone which is connected to a single carrier. Are there ways around this issue?

Remember those times you reached for your phone and tried to do something, only to realize that you had no service? That frustration is only amplified when you need it in your car. For those who have ever taken a road trip using your phone as your GPS  — especially across rural areas or off the major highways — you may have run into a situation where your cellular network connectivity went through a dead spot in coverage, and as a result, the map wouldn’t load.

See also: Connected cars driving consolidation in the chip sector

Or perhaps a child in the vehicle is streaming a video, and screaming tears fill the car because of a disruption to the stream as the carrier’s signal is lost. These situations are inconvenient and aggravating, but imagine the helplessness of being in the same predicament during a real emergency such as a breakdown or crash.

With connected car solutions proliferating across the market, many of these solutions either pair with your mobile phone, or have their own connectivity. In both cases, these are still locked into a single carrier. As a result, the solutions become ineffective when out of range of the carrier’s network.

Opensignal has surveyed the US top carriers and found that every single one was below 87% national coverage, with one falling as low as 70%. The same survey also suggests that the carriers seem to be more focused on download speeds instead of coverage.

Network coverage Comparison
As the EU begins to launch eCall in 2018, the regulation will require cars to connect to emergency services automatically in the event of an accident. Imagine if the car was unable to do so due to a dead spot in service coverage?

Consortium formations like IoT World Alliance (Cisco Jasper) and RACO Wireless (acquired by KORE) try to address global coverage, however as each geographic area is only covered by one carrier, the problem still arises with dead spots.

Mobile Virtual Network Operators (MVNO) have also popped up in the IoT connectivity space. MVNO’s do not own towers or the network. Instead, they buy blocks of bandwidth from different carriers. However, as these providers can buy bandwidth from any provider, the connectivity coverage may change over time. As a result there may be inconsistencies in service as the underlying carrier changes.

Orange Business Services, a global communications service provider, has agreements with multiple carriers in nearly every country in the world. What’s interesting is that the Orange IoT connectivity solution automatically connects to the strongest cell tower from its partners. This essentially provides a commercially viable solution to dramatically reduce the probability of dead spots in coverage.

“Much of the innovation happening around cars right now revolves around the theme ‘connectivity.’ Connected vehicles offer a host of opportunities to create a new transport experience for customers, from reducing maintenance costs and the risk of accidents to increasing passenger safety,” said Julien Masson, Head of Connected Car at Orange Business Services.

As connected cars and the world of IoT grows, the industry needs to consider reliability and redundancy in service, especially if it is touted as a security or emergency service. Having connectivity to stream data for your passengers is great, however, in the end, the solution is only as good as the connection it runs on, especially when it could be the difference between life and death.

VB Profiles Connected Cars Landscape

VB Profiles Connected Cars Landscape

This article is part of our connected cars series. You can download a high-resolution version of the landscape featuring 250 companies here.

Facebook Comments

Related Posts

Topshop wants you to look good while paying

With bPay, it appears that shopping has moved beyond store merchandise, also embracing fashion when it comes to payment at the register. British fast-fashion outlet Topshop just introduced their next collection of bPay contactless payment accessories which have been introduced into its UK stores, as well as online.  Apparently, this payment method is starting to increase in… Read more »

notion-smart-sensor-iot

Liberty Mutual funds smart home IoT startup Notion

Internet of Things (IoT) startup Notion has raised $3.2 million in funding, provided by XL Innovate and Liberty Mutual Strategic Ventures. The funding comes two years after Notion started a Kickstarter to sell smart sensors that can track broken windows, water leaks, and unauthorized access to the house. Backers started receiving their sensors in February, though… Read more »

Dashboard

Can startup Suggestic tackle Type 2 diabetes?

Suggestic is a digital startup trying to tackle Type 2 diabetes using machine learning to create personalized interventions and guide users through them towards disease reversal.   The founders have created a “lifestyle GPS” app that works as a personal assistant to help people with Type 2 diabetes navigate towards a healthier lifestyle by providing contextual suggestions… Read more »

Young handsome man wearing a virtual reality headset

Google will watch the watchers with Eyefluence acquisition

Global tech behemoth Google has quietly acquired the startup Eyefluence which tracks user eye movements in virtual reality environments. According to ZDnet, Google bought the Milpitas, CA-based firm for an undisclosed amount. Established in 2013, Eyefluence develops software that tracks eye movements for use in augmented and virtual reality applications. Google’s motives for the acquisition weren’t… Read more »

philips-wants-to-help-you-get-a-better-nights-sleep

Philips wants to help you get a better night’s sleep

With more patients seeking medical care for sleep disorders, the world is waking up to the challenge of healthy sleep, its impact on overall health and the need for a good’s night rest. During the recent IFA conference here in Berlin, Philips presented the Dream Family solution designed to improve the sleep therapy experience for people with obstructive… Read more »

ReadWrite News

Industrial

Why major American corporations have struggled in China: Home Depot

Contributing Writer

Connect with ReadWrite