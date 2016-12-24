Norway says “Ja!” to self-driving vehicles on public roads next year

Posted on in Transport

The Norwegian government might be the next to legalize self-driving cars on public roads, if a new bill under consultation is passed by parliament.

Norway’s Ministry of Transport and Communication will look at the bill sent by the government and provide any amendments, before parliament votes on it.

See Also: Scandinavia leaps ahead of everyone in IoT deployment

“The objective of the bill is to facilitate the testing of self-driving vehicles on Norwegian roads,” said the government in a statement. It added that the bill should protect the integrity of personal information and abide with current traffic safety laws.

Norway will make automakers and tech firms apply to test self-driving vehicles on public roads, and only mature systems will be granted access. The statement also suggests that full autonomy will not be allowed on public roads, at least in 2017.

Norway has been lagging

The Nordic country is a bit behind the curve, with several European countries legalizing self-driving in some form. That said, the climate of Norway may be enticing for firms that want to test cars in very cold temperatures with lots of snow.

The government may also be doing a favor for one of its major international firms, Tesla. The Model S has been a favorite amongst Norwegians, and Tesla may look to set a permanent outpost in the country to make sure its cars work when self-driving is enabled.

According to Reuters, the Norwegian government might be looking at this as an opportunity to diversify its economy, which has struggled since the fall in oil price. Becoming a place to test autonomous vehicles could bring more jobs to the country too.

Facebook Comments

Related Posts

Google paying lucky Arizonans just to drive around

Want to test drive Google’s autonomous car? The company has a new opening in Chandler, Arizona, for test drivers willing to get inside the self-driving vehicle and let it drive. Not any average joe can step into the autonomous car, Google wants employees to have a bachelor’s degree and excellent communication skills. The applicant must… Read more »

psa-group-self-driving-car

France gives green light on autonomous car trials

France has given the green light to autonomous car vendors that want to test cars on public roads, part of Francois Hollande’s government “New Industrial France” plan to rejuvenate industry in the country. The exact rules were not drawn up in the plan, but we assume manufacturers will be asked to register with the French… Read more »

step counter 1

Is your step counter spying on you?

Federal government officials are getting concerned that the explosion in the health monitoring devices may lead to people’s step counters spying on them — then snitching to their health insurance company or even to advertisers more broadly. The popularity of wireless health monitoring devices has soared over the last few years and shows no signs of slowing… Read more »

ReadWrite News

Transport

Norway says “Ja!” to self-driving vehicles on public roads next year

Contributing Writer

Connect with ReadWrite