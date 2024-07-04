Zenless Zone Zero – how to quickly increase your Inter-Knot Level fast

You’ve started your Zenless Zone Zero journey and you don’t want to hang around. Understandable. But with so much to learn and so many places to visit, it is sometimes easy to get distracted and not boosting your character as quickly as you could be, meaning it takes longer to unlock some of those later stages and areas that your friends are already getting to. How do we fix that up? Let’s have a look

Increase Inter-Knot level fast in ZZZ

If you are used to playing games such as Honkaui Star Rail or Genshin Impact you will already have the concept of Inter-Knot down. It’s basically the same as Adventure Rank or Trailblaze in those games, just with a slighter weirder, non-obvious name.

If you want to get towards the mid-to-end game in ZZZ you will need to increase your Inter-Knot level and there are a few ways we can go about this to get it done as efficiently as possible.

Let’s have a look:

Complete the main story

It goes without saying that this is the base way of getting your character at least to where they should be. The main story unlocks new areas of the map but,, most importantly, has lots of XP on offer for its various missions. You may like to stray off the beaten path, but the main story is there for good reason.

Compete your daily tasks

Yes, it’s a bit laborious logging in every day and doing similar stuff. Yes, we know that’s how they get you to log in so they can increase their stats and revenue and yes, for many it is annoying.

Everything resets daily so there will be new missions and XP to be had every 24 hours. If you can get yourself in a routine, they are yours for the taking.

Complete your Combat sims and Expert Challenge daily

More dailies you say, ’fraid so friends. You do want this, don’t you? By completing everything you could be earning 3,000CP a day or 21k a week. That’s big business if you want to progress.

It is all about focusing on that daily routine.

Levels

As you go up the levels you will find that levels 10, 20, 30, 40, 50, and 60 will let you level up to the next tier, which can make things more difficult, but also give far greater rewards for a speedier climb through the Inter-Knot ranks!