Zenless Zone Zero: Everything we know about HoYoverse’s new gacha – release times, platforms and more

When your stable already contains games that literally bring in billions of dollars such as Genshin Impact and Honkai Star Rail but then you see threats coming from similar games such as Wuthering Waves from other studios, it seems like the right thing to do is double down and release what is going to be another huge title in the world of gacha gaming to keep the wolves from the door.

Zenless Zone Zero (ZZZ) is the game from Hoyoverse and like its stablemates is another gacha roleplaying game for you to try your hand at. But what is it, when is it out and what can we expect? Could it even challenge Genshin Impact for the crown long term?

When is Zenless Zone Zero released?

We see Zenless Zone Zero in your future very soon from now. Set to officially launch on the 4th of July 2024 (tomorrow at the time of writing) but you can preload the game on all formats now so you can dive straight in when the time arrives. And we suggest you do that because, well, servers.

Zenless Zone Zero release times

Europe – Thurs 4th July, 4 am (CEST)

East Coast US – Weds 3rd July, 10 pm (ET)

Central US – Weds 3rd July, 9 pm (CT)

West Coast US – Weds 3rd July, 7 pm (PT)

Australia – Thurs 4th July, 12 pm (AET)

Japan – Thurs 4th July, 11 am (JST)

UK – Thurs 4th July, 3 am (BST)

What is Zenless Zone Zero?

ZZZ is the latest gacha title from HoYoverse and was originally announced back in the middle of 2022. It then only received its final launch date a few weeks back so the last two years have been a busy time for the devs and we are about to see the fruits of their labors.

In Zenless Zone Zero you play the role of a Proxy – a character who helps others explore a hostile dimension called Hollows.

The setting is more post-apocalyptic in nature than HoYoVerse’s other games and the planet of New Eridu is set to become a popular urban location for fans of the genre.

What platforms is Zenless Zone Zero on?

Zenless Zone Zeri will be playable on PC, PS5, and mobile devices (Android/iOS) from launch which is different from HoYoverse’s previous games which have had staggered launches across the formats. The company is now obviously confident enough to do a simultaneous mass launch.

If you want the mobile versions just head to your respective store.

If you wish to play on PC you need to grab the launcher from the HoYo Play website and create an account if you are a HoYo noob. Remember to start the game once you have installed it and it will download any bits you need ahead of the game going live. It, like other HoYoverse games, will also be available on the Epic Games Store,

The PlayStation Store is selling a ZZZ Pre-order bundle for $10 (other versions are free) but this includes in-game items and currency to get you going. It is a bit weird though that is costs cash here.

What is a gacha game?

Based loosely on the Japanese vending machines that spit out random toys in a capsule in what is known as the Gashapon system, gacha games have you paying for your boxes and packs in the hope you get something good inside that you can use in your game. This differs from Loot Boxes which are generally cosmetic. Games like Madden and EAFC straddle the line with their Ultimate Team packs.

Items within the packs vary in rarity and, unless Lady Luck is with you, it could cost a considerable amount of money before you get the in-game item that you need. This has seen the mechanics compared in some parts of the world to gambling.