Zenless Zone Zero – Did Nicole get a nerf to her jiggle physics? Is ZZZ a 16+ game?

Zenless Zone Zero – Did Nicole get a nerf to her jiggle physics? Is ZZZ a 16+ game?

Nicole from Zenless Zone Zero

Games journalism is a strange world at times. You leap from talking about mass company layoffs, new updates, and patches and, in the blink of an eye, the controversy and outrage of the internet that HoYoverse dared tweak the bodily dimensions of the Nicole character from beta to release. Let’s find out, shall we?

Zenless Zone Zero’s pink-haired, short-shorts-wearing Nicole might be standard anime fayre in some quarters, but it seems she might have been a bit too much even for fans of this sort of game.

Even though Zenless Zone Zeo has been rated 16+ compared to other games in the stable such as Genshin Impact and Honkai Star Rail were lower at 12+ it seems there may have been a little too much jiggle and wiggle going down for Nicole, so the devs decided she was a bit too sexy for western consumption. Cue outrage and cries of censorship.

If you feel the need to research the change yourself – and you don’t need to – don’t worry I have carried out said research for you – you can see in the video below that the devs have definitely tweaked Nicole’s body shape between Zenless Zone Zero’s beta and launch today.

Does anybody remember the original Dead or Alive fighting games back in the day – games that were entirely sold on the character’s unusual jiggle physics? Well, those halcyon days are behind us friends, but let’s face it, they haven’t exactly dressed Nicole up in a nun’s outfit, just made her a little less imposing and more suitable for the entire audience the game will get, not just a portion of it.

How to unlock Nicole in Zenless Zone Zero

Unlocking Nicole Demara is simple for everybody, simply play through the main story and complete the opening mission and she will be available to you from then on.

Other Zenless Zone Zero pages you may like:

Paul McNally
Paul McNally

