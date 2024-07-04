Zenless Zone Zero Voice Actors – Who are the stars of the new HoYoverse game and where you might have heard them before?

Have you got a favorite character already in Zenless Zone Zero? Maybe their voice sounds ever so familiar but you can’t place it. Many voice actors in the games industry have worked on hundreds of games – it’s just a job remember, although a cool one bringing all these characters to life in such a way.

If you are playing the game in English, and most of you probably are if you are reading this then the likes of Courtney Lin who plays Lucy in ZZZ is an actor you may well have heard elsewhere.

With roles in 2014’s Smite, Pokemon Masters, and Return to Monkey Island (Dee) as well as playing Sakoora in Honkai Star Rail, alongside a host of anime TV shows, Courtney is just one to lend their talents to Zenless Zone Zero.

Suzy Yeung’s voice playing Piper Wheel may also be familiar from Honkai Star Rail, where she also voiced Hanya. She’s also appeared in Octopath Traveller 2 Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth and even Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth.

Our favorite bit of voiceover trivia for you though is that we bet you didn’t know that Giselle Fernandez who takes the role of Ellen Joe in ZZZ was also Princess Daisy in the monster hit on the Switch Super Mario Wonder from last year. Listen closely and you just might recognize her.

ZZZ English voice actors

Here is the pick of the English voice actors in Zenless Zone Zero:

Character Voice Actor Belle Courtney Steele Zhu Yuan Alana Wis Ellen Joe Giselle Fernandez Piper Wheel Suzie Yeung Lucy Courtney Lin

ZZZ Japanese voice actors

Here are the Japanese voice actors in Zenless Zone Zero:

Character Voice Actor Belle Sakaya Senbongi Wise Atsushu Abe Zhu Yuan Marina Inoue Hoshimi Miyabi Ami Koshimizu Soukaku Machico Grace Howard Haruka Shiraishi Ben Bigger Kenji Hamada Anton Ivanov Shinichiro Kamio Koleda Belobog Yuki Iguchi Ellen Joe Shion Wakayama Alexandrina Satomi Arai Von Lycaon Chikahiro Kobayashi Corin Wickes Hiromi Igarashi Nekomiya Mana Sayuri Hara Billy Kid Yu Hayashi Nicole Demara Yu Serizawa Anby Demara Atsumi Tanezaki Soldier 11 Yukiyo Fujii Piper Wheel Makaka Iwami Lucy Ayaka Asai

