All Zenless Zone Zero codes for July 2024 and how to redeem

Just like HoYoverse’s Genshin Impact, Zenless Zone Zero (ZZZ) has a code system in place, allowing you to secure some extra items if you know all of those that are valid.

These extra items include the likes of Polychrome, Denny, and Investigator Logs, all helping you progress through the game with a little more ease.

Here, we’ll take you through all of the Zenless Zone Zero codes for July 2024 as well as how to redeem them so you’re able to grab some nice goodies as you play through New Eridu

Zenless Zone Zero codes July 2024

As promised, here are all of the active Zenless Zone Zero codes you can use to get free stuff. Where possible, we’ve listed what you will receive for redeeming each code as well as a specific expiry date if they have one.

ZZZFREE100 – Redeem for 300 Polychrome, 30,000 Denny, 2 Senior Investigator Logs, and 3 W-engine Energy Modules (Expires July 11)

– Redeem for 300 Polychrome, 30,000 Denny, 2 Senior Investigator Logs, and 3 W-engine Energy Modules (Expires July 11) ZENLESSLAUNCH – Redeem for 60 Polychrome and 6666 Denny

– Redeem for 60 Polychrome and 6666 Denny ZENLESSGIFT – Redeem for 50 Polychrome, 2 Official Investigator Log, 3 W-Engine Power Supplies, and 1 Bangboo Algorithm Module

How to redeem ZZZ codes

While you might think getting the ZZZ codes redeemed is a simple process, there are some prerequisites you need to learn.

First off, you must complete the first chapter of Zenless Zone Zero called The Hare and the Proxy. This will allow you to open up the menu, move to the More section, and access the Redemption Code tab.

Now, you can copy and paste one of the above active codes into the Redemption Code screen and you should be good to go. You’ll then pick up your rewards from your mailbox.

One additional thing to note here though is that even though you have access to the code redemption, some may not work unless you are Inter-Knot level five or above. You should be able to get this done and dusted pretty early on, but definitely worth keeping in mind.

