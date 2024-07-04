Zenless Zone Zero: All free Agents in ZZZ – which will you choose?

Zenless Zone Zero is upon us and we love the smell of a new gacha game in the morning. Now while these games are exceptional at parting you with your hard-earned cash, you can play them for free with a little bit of creativity.

ZZZ does throw up some free characters you can use, so let’s have a proper look at the choices you will have if you want to keep your money for things in the real world instead.

ZZZ free Agents

In the future, any of this could change, but as of launch, there are five free A–ranked characters available to you for checking off certain tasks. Here they are and what you need to play with them

Name Rank & Type Acquisition Billy Kid A-rank Physical Attack Acquired in-game Anby Demara A-rank Electric Stun Acquired in-game Nicole Demara A-rank Ether Support Acquired in-game Corin Wickes A-rank Physical Attack Pre-registration reward Soukaku A-rank Ice Support Obtained during Eridu Frontier in-game event

ZZZ free S-Rank Agents

The standard list of S Rank characters contains at least one that you are guaranteed to get of the following.

Grace Howard (S-rank Electric Anomaly)

Alexandrina Sebastiane (S-rank Electric Support)

Koleda Belobog (S-rank Fire Stun)

Nekomiya Mana (S-rank Physical Attack)

Soldier 11 (S-rank Fire Attack)

Von Lycaon (S-rank Ice Stun)

Once you get to 300 pulls in the Standard Banner you will be able to choose one of the above for yourself.

In the meantime, claim the Master Tapes from the launch events in the game and redeem all the codes. You will be able to roll on the Stable Channel banner and in 50 rolls you are guaranteed an S-Rank character from the Standard Pool. (thanks to Esports.gg for this info)

