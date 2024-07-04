Zenless Zone Zero system requirements – what you need for a smoother experience

If you haven’t jumped into Zenless Zone Zero yet but are seeing all the chat around the internet about it and fancy giving HoYoverse’s new gacha game a try, it’s best to have a quick scan of the specs you will need to run the game comfortably.

There have been a few issues for some at launch, but at least if your computer matches the requirements you know the fault doesn’t lie with you if you are encountering any issues as you play. Let’s check out what’s suggested.

Zenless Zone Zero system requirements

As usual, we will be giving you minimum and recommended specs. If you can help it and want anything like the best gaming experience you want to be as far north of the minimum specs as possible.

ZZZ Minimum system requirements

OS: Windows 10, 64-bit

CPU: Intel Core i5 7th Gen

GPU: Nvidia GeForce GTX 970 or equivalent

RAM: 8GB

HS: 110GB

ZZZ Recommended system requirements

OS: Windows 10, 64-bit

CPU: Intel Core i7 10th Gen

GPU: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 or equivalent

RAM: 16GB

HS: 110GB

As with games such as Genshin Impact, the minimum specs really are quite low by today’s standards. The devs really do want to make the game as playable as it can be to the widest possible audience.

If you want to play it and have it look anything like as good as it can look, however, even those Recommended specs are low. Many people will have much better PCs than that these days so system requirements may not be an issue unless you are looking to play on a laptop or something like that.