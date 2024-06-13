Languagesx
Wuthering Waves 1.1 – what's coming in the first big update?

Wuthering Waves 1.1 – what’s coming in the first big update?

Characters travelling in wuthering waves

Wuthering Waves has become another gacha phenomenon. For so long HoYoverse has had the market seeming cornered with Genshin Impact and Honkai Star Rail but now, in the last few weeks along has come WuWa from Kuru Games and got itself 30 million downloads in the process.

Of course, downloaded or not, if you don’t keep filling gacha games with new content then people’s spending will dry up as cynical as that may sound but Wuthering Waves has managed to get itself already into a position where it has a loyal fan base who will be waiting on the 1.1 update that is due at the end of the month, so what do we know about it so far?

When is Wuthering Waves 1.1 released?

The release of 1.1 is earmarked for just over two weeks away at the time of writing on June 27th/28th, depending on your time zone. We assume, like Genshin and HSR there will be a maintenance period of a few hours while the new content goes live, but we will have to wait until nearer the time for an indicator of how long that may last.

In terms of release times, here is what we have at the moment.

  • 3:00 PM – PT (June 27)
  • 6:00 PM – EST (June 27)
  • 12:00 AM – CET
  • 3:30 AM – Indian Standard Time
  • 6:00 AM – Singapore Standard Time

Wuthering Waves 1.1 Thaw of Eons – what’s new?

We are set to get a brand new area – Mt Firmament. We don’t know too much beyond ‘it’s obviously a mountain’ at this stage.

We will also get two new Resonators, Changli and Jinhsi, alongside Jue, who will be a new boss in the game.

Alongside the new content, we expect balances and fixes to the base-level game including better mobile control, which has been promised since launch, and a new Waveplate storage system.

Leveling up Echoes is also set to be tougher as Kuru is increasing the cost of Shell Credits.

We will have more on Thaw of Eons closer to its drop time.

Other Wuthering Waves pages you may enjoy

Paul McNally
Gaming Editor

Paul McNally has been around consoles and computers since his parents bought him a Mattel Intellivision in 1980. He has been a prominent games journalist since the 1990s, spending over a decade as editor of popular print-based video games and computer magazines, including a market-leading PlayStation title published by IDG Media. Having spent time as Head of Communications at a professional sports club and working for high-profile charities such as the National Literacy Trust, he returned as Managing Editor in charge of large US-based technology websites in 2020. Paul has written high-end gaming content for GamePro, Official Australian PlayStation Magazine,…

