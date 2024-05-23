Can you unlock Wuthering Waves FPS? 120 FPS option explained

Even though a game like Wuthering Waves isn’t the most demanding of titles, since it has only just launched, many are experiencing some graphical hiccups and issues with FPS. Because of this, a lot of players are looking for an FPS unlock solution so that they can get the smoothest gameplay possible.

Here, we’ll run you through the possibility of unlocking your FPS in Wuthering Waves as well as what the situation is with the highly requested 120 FPS option.

Wuthering Waves 120 FPS explained

Wuthering Waves did have a 120 FPS option when it launched in a beta state, allowing you to get that buttery smooth gameplay experience. Unfortunately, though, this was removed for the full release since the “game is known to occasionally glitch in 120 fps mode on the PC.”

This message was sent from the devs themselves in the game’s official Discord server, much to the disappointment of eager fans of the game.

The saving grace here though is that in that same message, they noted that they “will inform you when this feature is available in future updates”, meaning that it is on the horizon.

Can you increase Wuthering Waves FPS?

Since Wuthering Waves is only limited to 60 FPS in the menus at this current time, there’s no way to actually increase it in-game. However, with a separate program and some tweaking, you can achieve something that makes the game have ‘120 FPS’

The program we’re talking about here is Lossless Scaling and can be acquired through Steam. It is a paid release but will only set you back around $6, and can be used across multiple games if you wish.

Once you’ve got this installed, you can utilize different options such as Draw FPS which will change up your game and enhance FPS without needing to alter any raw game files.

If you follow the steps shown in the below YouTube video, you’ll be good to go: