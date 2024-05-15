Wuthering Waves – Everything we know about the PC version before launch

Kuro Games much-anticipated gacha game, aiming to take on the likes of Genshin Impact and Honkai Star Rail launches soon and has garnered an astonishing 28 and a half million pre-registrations before a penny has been spent.

Now while pre-registrations are not a guaranteed player base come launch time, it obviously gives the publishers a degree of confidence that this could be up there with the big two.

As with Genshin and Honkai, the game is also playable on PC as well as mobile, so let’s focus on what kind of rig we are going to need and when we can actually start playing.

When does Wuthering Waves release?

Wuthering Waves will release on May 22nd for the PC, iOS, Android, and on the Epic Games Store. Exact times are unclear so far but there is no reason to expect it at Midnight in your region.

How much does Wuthering Waves cost?

As with other gacha games of this ilk such as Genshin IMpact, Wuthering Waves is free to play – technically. The game implements a microtransaction service called Convene which uses the gacha model.

What is a gacha game?

Based loosely on the Japanese vending machines that spit out random toys in a capsule in what is known as the Gashapon system, gacha games have you paying for your boxes and packs in the hope you get something good inside that you can use in your game. This differs from Loot Boxes which are generally cosmetic. Games like Madden and EAFC straddle the line with their Ultimate Team packs.

Items within the packs vary in rarity and, unless Lady Luck is with you, it could cost a considerable amount of money before you get the in-game item that you need. This has seen the mechanic compared in some parts of the world as gambling.

Wuthering Waves System Requirements

Let’s have a look at the pc set-up you are going to need to play.

Wuthering Waves minimum PC specs

OS version: Windows 10 64-bit or Windows 11 64-bit

CPU: intel i5 (9th Gen) / Ryzen 2700

Memory: 16 GB

GPU: GTX 1060 / RX 570

Storage: 30 GB

Wuthering Waves recommended PC specs

OS version: Windows 10 64-bit or Windows 11 64-bit

CPU: intel i7 (9th Gen) / Ryzen 3700

Memory: 16 GB and above

GPU: GTX 2060 / RX 5700XT and above

Storage: 30 GB and above

How big is the Wuthering Waves download?

Data on the Epic Games store says you will end up needing 30GB of storage on your hard drive. This doesn’t mean the download will be this big as it could unpack as you go, but it still won’t be tiny by any stretch of the imagination so prepare yourself for a wait, depending on the speed of your connection.