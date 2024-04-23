Languagesx
Genshin Impact 4.6 – release date, how to pre-install, download size and downtime

Genshin Impact 4.6 – release date, how to pre-install, download size and downtime

An image of one of the new areas in Genshin Impact 4.6

The latest version of Genshin Impact will soon be upon us – tomorrow in fact (April 24th) and as ever there will be a period of downtime for maintenance, which will hopefully go better than EA FC and Fortnite’s recent big maintenance updates did.

You can get ahead of the Genshin Impact 4.6 game though by pre-installing the hefty update before the server starts to take its regular battering when they come back on.

You may not know you can pre-load the update ahead of time, and if that is the case, we will explain how to do that for you here, along with giving you all the information need about how much storage space you are going to require as well as the times you can expect the game to actually be down while the update is complete at the server end.

When is the Genshin Impact 4.6 Update?

Starting at 6:00 UTC on April 24th we can expect the update to take between five and six hours if the usual format is followed. This means the gamer should be back online before midday UTC.

Genshin Impact 4.6 download size

There is nothing worse than having to grab a large download at the same time as millions of other players, no matter how good the servers might be.

There is a pre-installation resource package you can download to get ahead of the game and size-wise, according to HoYoLab, “The pre-installation resource package size for PCs will be between 28.72–36.2 GB. The pre-installation resource package size for mobile devices will be between 8.57–9.9 GB (the voice-over files installed will affect the size of the space required for pre-installation).

How to pre-install Genshin Impact 4.6

If you want to skip the above-mentioned download slog you can pre-install Genshin Impact regardless of what device you are playing on. Here’s how.

PC

Open the PC game client and look for the left side of the Launch button. You should see a Pre-Installation Function button which you can hit to pre-install your download.

Mobile

Again, launch the client either on you iOS or Android. At the bottom corner of the menu, you should see a Pre-Installation Resource Package option which you can select and start your download early.

tags
Paul McNally
Gaming Editor

Paul McNally

Gaming Editor

