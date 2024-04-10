Genshin Impact 4.6: Everything we know – Livestream, Release date, worldwide start time, contents

Genshin Impact, the world’s most profitable gacha game and the longest-running of the two miHoYo behemoths alongside Honkai Star Rail, is about to unveil what we can expect in a new Livestream for version 4.6. During this live show, we can expect codes for free Primogems, information on new characters and banners, and also get a first look at anything else that will be coming in just a few weeks time to GI. So to make sure we don’t miss out on anything, continue on.

What’s new in Genshin Impact 4.6?

We recently looked at some of the leaks that have been lurking around for 4.6 and you can catch up with all of that information which we are adding to as we find anything new out. We also know we will be getting a new location called Kapim which will bring with it its own boss and artifacts.

While we don’t have confirmation on new weapons just yet Crimson Moon’s Semblence is expected to be added in the first phase.

Genshin Impact 4.6 release date

Taking the usual Genshin Impact schedule we expect, assuming nothing goes wrong, for 4.6 to become available on April 24th, the day after 4.5 concludes. We should know a little more after the Livestream, so make sure you tune in for that, the times and dates of which you can find out below.

Genshin Impact 4.6 Livestream time

Your time zone affects what time the Genshin Impact 4.6 livestream will go live for you. It will be live at the same point for everybody, but, well pesky time zones eh? The show times are quite friendly this time around with the latest being a midnight showing on the 13th for New Zealand. You will have to get up early in the USA to take full advantage and be ready to grab those Primogem codes. Simply find your nearest city in the table below and you will know what time to set your reminder for.

Location Date and Time (US) Auckland, New Zealand April 13, 2024, 0:00 AM Austin, USA April 12, 2024, 7:00 AM Beijing, China April 12, 2024, 8:00 PM Berlin, Germany April 12, 2024, 2:00 PM Cape Town, South Africa April 12, 2024, 2:00 PM Denver, USA April 12, 2024, 6:00 AM Dubai, UAE April 12, 2024, 4:00 PM Los Angeles, USA April 12, 2024, 5:00 AM New Delhi, India April 12, 2024, 5:30 PM New York, USA April 12, 2024, 8:00 AM Phoenix, USA April 12, 2024, 5:00 AM Rio De Janeiro, Brazil April 12, 2024, 9:00 AM Sydney, Australia April 12, 2024, 10:00 PM Tokyo, Japan April 12, 2024, 9:00 PM London, UK April 12, 2024, 1:00 PM

How to watch the Genshin Impact 4.6 Livestream

As ever you will be able to watch the Genshin Impact live stream on the official Twitch channel as well as Genshin Impact’s Youtube channel.

We will be bringing you the Primogem codes as they happen in case you can’t sit there watching the whole thing.