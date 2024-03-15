Subscribe
Home Genshin Impact leaks reveal Arlecchino’s splash art and weapon

Genshin Impact leaks reveal Arlecchino’s splash art and weapon

As fans get stuck into Genshin Impact’s 4.5 release across the world, leaks have revealed more details about the hotly anticipated five-star character Arlecchino, known as The Knave. Reliable sources have shown off her splash art and her weapon.

Arlecchino is a Fatui Harbinger, the fourth of eleven, and initially appeared in a trailer that showcased eight of these mysterious characters. She has also been a part of the Fontaine storyline, leaving fans wanting more.

The leaks, which have been shared by reliable sources, come from the Genshin Impact 4.6 beta testing server. The splash art is eye-catching, with its black, red, and white color scheme. Arlecchino stands atop the “Ancient Mountain of Doom” and sports a single red wing.

Equally as exciting is the reveal that Arlecchino’s signature spear weapon transforms into a scythe as she uses it. The attack, named “Crimson Monn’s Semblance” has been shown by other leaks to have a very high attack value, making Arlecchino a valuable DPS character.

The new leaks have added to the hype though, and people can’t wait to add Arlecchino to their rosters. Her weapon’s sub-stat is CRIT rate, a huge boon for damage-dealing characters. It also grants a Bond of Life effect of 25% max hit points whenever a charged attack lands. This prevents opponents from healing mid-fight. The cherry on the cake is that having an active Bond of Life grants a damage bonus to Arlecchino.

When will Arlecchino be released?

While there is no firm release yet for when players can get their hands on Arlecchino, it has been confirmed by HoYoverse that she will release with Version 4.6, the next major patch due for the game. Genshin Impact has a tendency to follow a 6-week release cycle, and if that continues to hold true, Arlecchino might be available on April 24. 

Naturally, all information gained from leaks, no matter how reliable, should be taken with a pinch of salt. All this information is subject to change as HoYoverse gathers information from the 4.6 beta testing server.

Image credits: HoYoverse

Ali Rees
Tech journalist

Ali Rees is a freelance writer based in the UK. They have been a keen gamer and tech enthusiast since their childhood and are currently the Gaming and Tech editor at Brig Newspaper.

