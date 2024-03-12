Genshin Impact 4.5: Everything we know – Release date, worldwide start time, contents

Genshin Impact, the world’s most profitable gacha game and one of the two miHoYo behemoths alongside Honkai Star rail is about to get its 4.5 updates and the world is excited. So when can you get it and what will you get? All important questions that we are going to answer for you right here.

What’s new in Genshin Impact 4.5?

Well first up, and probably most important is the new 5-star Chori character. Chiori’s weapon is the Uraku Misuguri sword which brings a tasty Defensive bonus along with it.

Chronicled Wish is the new banner and with it, you will be able to pull for certain 5-star characters we haven’t seen for a while.

We will also get the Leyline Overflow as a re-run event alongside a new Hangout Quest and three new events set in Mondstadt.

There have been some leaks already around 4.6 but they are for a later date right now.

Genshin Impact 4.5 release date

Depending on your planetary location the 4.5 update will go live for you on either the 12th or 13th March. Either way, it is very soon. We are expecting the usual amount of around five hours of maintenance time between 4.4 and 4.5.

Genshin Impact 4.5 release time

Your time zone affects what time Genshin Impact 4.5 will go live for you. It will be live at the same point for everybody, but, well pesky time zones eh? If you are in the UK and Europe it’s a middle-of-the-night job, elsewhere and the launch is a little more friendly. Simply find your nearest city in the table below and you will know what time to set your alarm for