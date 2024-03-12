Subscribe
Genshin Impact 4.5: Everything we know – Release date, worldwide start time, contents

An image of Chiori, Genshin Impact 4.5s new character.

Genshin Impact, the world’s most profitable gacha game and one of the two miHoYo behemoths alongside Honkai Star rail is about to get its 4.5 updates and the world is excited. So when can you get it and what will you get? All important questions that we are going to answer for you right here.

What’s new in Genshin Impact 4.5?

Well first up, and probably most important is the new 5-star Chori character. Chiori’s weapon is the Uraku Misuguri sword which brings a tasty Defensive bonus along with it.

Chronicled Wish is the new banner and with it, you will be able to pull for certain 5-star characters we haven’t seen for a while.

We will also get the Leyline Overflow as a re-run event alongside a new Hangout Quest and three new events set in Mondstadt.

There have been some leaks already around 4.6 but they are for a later date right now.

Genshin Impact 4.5 release date

Depending on your planetary location the 4.5 update will go live for you on either the 12th or 13th March. Either way, it is very soon. We are expecting the usual amount of around five hours of maintenance time between 4.4 and 4.5.

Genshin Impact 4.5 release time

Your time zone affects what time Genshin Impact 4.5 will go live for you. It will be live at the same point for everybody, but, well pesky time zones eh? If you are in the UK and Europe it’s a middle-of-the-night job, elsewhere and the launch is a little more friendly. Simply find your nearest city in the table below and you will know what time to set your alarm for

Location Date and Time (US)
Auckland, New Zealand March 13, 2024, 4:00 PM
Austin, USA March 12, 2024, 10:00 PM
Beijing, China March 14, 2024, 11:00 AM
Berlin, Germany March 12, 2024, 4:00 AM
Cape Town, South Africa March 13, 2024, 5:00 AM
Denver, USA March 12, 2024, 9:00 PM
Dubai, UAE March 13, 2024, 7:00 AM
Los Angeles, USA March 12, 2024, 8:00 PM
New Delhi, India March 13, 2024, 8:30 AM
New York, USA March 12, 2024, 11:00 PM
Phoenix, USA March 12, 2024, 8:00 PM
Rio De Janeiro, Brazil March 13, 2024, 12:00 AM
Sydney, Australia March 13, 2024, 2:00 PM
Tokyo, Japan March 13, 2024, 12:00 PM
UK, London March 13, 2024, 3:00 AM

tags
Paul McNally
Gaming Editor

Paul McNally has been around consoles and computers since his parents bought him a Mattel Intellivision in 1980. He has been a prominent games journalist since the 1990s, spending over a decade as editor of popular print-based video games and computer magazines, including a market-leading PlayStation title published by IDG Media.

