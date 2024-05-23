Languagesx
Wuthering Waves codes and how to redeem them

Two characters from Wuthering Waves

Wuthering Waves has landed and doing well by the looks of things. There were a lot of gifts for the game if you pre-registered that you can claim, but even if you didn’t pre-register and are starting out from scratch, games like WW often hand out codes to get free things in-game.

Now it has only just launched but are there any codes for Wuthering Waves yet and if so, how do you redeem them? Let’s find all that out on this page.

Are there any codes for Wuthering Waves?

The game has launched with just a single code to get you going right now but it is definitely worth grabbing. It will expire at some point, but we do not know when so it is worth redeeming sooner rather than later for sure.

There may be other codes on the horizon but for now, here is what we have

Wuthering Waves May 2024 codes

WUTHERINGGIFT – x50 Astrite, x2 Premium Resonance Potions, x2 Medium Revival Inhaler, x2 Medium Energy Bag, 10,000 Shell Credits

That seems like a pretty generous starting point to get you up and running.

How to redeem codes in Wuthering Waves

You won’t be able to redeem a WW code until you complete Chapter 1: Act 1 – Utterance of Marvels: I main quiet.

Once you reach Union Level 2 and unlock the mail system in the game you are sorted, but note this could take up to an hour to get to this point if you are just starting out.

Once you have ticked all the above boxes, head to your menu screen and click Settings.

Now click on the Spanner to access Other Settings and you will see a button marked Redeem. Pop the above code in there and enter it and you will then find your rewards in your mailbox.

If you have already claimed a code, it won’t work again, and you do need to collect your spoils from your mailbox.

Pretty easy once you know how.

