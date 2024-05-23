How to Use the Levitator in Wuthering Waves

Wuthering Waves has a device called the Levitator which is reminiscent of the Ultrahand in Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom in some ways.

The Levitator lets you move objects from A to B but can be a little fiddly to get used to and it is not unlocked immediately after you start playing, so first, let’s have a look at how we get it to start off.

How to unlock the Levitator

To get access to the Levitator in Wuthering Waves only really requires playing through the start of the story. You need to get to Jhinzou City and complete the Grappling Hook tutorial quest. Then you will be on to the Sensor quest where you need to study a patrol – you can check out our guide on that here, and then, shortly after that you will get the mission where you can start to use your Levitator.

How to use Wuthering Waves Levitator

If you have read our other guide on how to use the Sensor, this is the same here. You need to hit your Tab key on your PC to bring up your tools tab.

The Levitator is the box icon, so click on that one to activate it. Right, now we are in business and we need to find something to, er, levitate.

Find an object that looks like it can be shifted around, approach it, and press your T or equivalent console or mobile button.

Now the object is under your mysterious power you can move it around and place it down in a new location or simply lob it away.

If you are playing through the tutorial quest for the Levitator, this is where you would pick up the bomb with it and launch it at the thorns to clear a path through. It is useful to practice picking things up and throwing them to where you intend to.

Pretty soon you will be levitating things like a true pro.