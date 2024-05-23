Languagesx
English Deutsch Việt Nam 한국 日本 ไทย
Subscribe
Home How to Use the Levitator in Wuthering Waves

How to Use the Levitator in Wuthering Waves

Artwork from Wuthering Waves

Wuthering Waves has a device called the Levitator which is reminiscent of the Ultrahand in Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom in some ways.

The Levitator lets you move objects from A to B but can be a little fiddly to get used to and it is not unlocked immediately after you start playing, so first, let’s have a look at how we get it to start off.

How to unlock the Levitator

To get access to the Levitator in Wuthering Waves only really requires playing through the start of the story. You need to get to Jhinzou City and complete the Grappling Hook tutorial quest. Then you will be on to the Sensor quest where you need to study a patrol – you can check out our guide on that here, and then, shortly after that you will get the mission where you can start to use your Levitator.

How to use Wuthering Waves Levitator

If you have read our other guide on how to use the Sensor, this is the same here. You need to hit your Tab key on your PC to bring up your tools tab.

The Levitator is the box icon, so click on that one to activate it. Right, now we are in business and we need to find something to, er, levitate.

Find an object that looks like it can be shifted around, approach it, and press your T or equivalent console or mobile button.

Now the object is under your mysterious power you can move it around and place it down in a new location or simply lob it away.

If you are playing through the tutorial quest for the Levitator, this is where you would pick up the bomb with it and launch it at the thorns to clear a path through. It is useful to practice picking things up and throwing them to where you intend to.

Pretty soon you will be levitating things like a true pro.

About ReadWrite’s Editorial Process

The ReadWrite Editorial policy involves closely monitoring the tech industry for major developments, new product launches, AI breakthroughs, video game releases and other newsworthy events. Editors assign relevant stories to staff writers or freelance contributors with expertise in each particular topic area. Before publication, articles go through a rigorous round of editing for accuracy, clarity, and to ensure adherence to ReadWrite's style guidelines.

tags
Paul McNally
Gaming Editor

Paul McNally has been around consoles and computers since his parents bought him a Mattel Intellivision in 1980. He has been a prominent games journalist since the 1990s, spending over a decade as editor of popular print-based video games and computer magazines, including a market-leading PlayStation title published by IDG Media. Having spent time as Head of Communications at a professional sports club and working for high-profile charities such as the National Literacy Trust, he returned as Managing Editor in charge of large US-based technology websites in 2020. Paul has written high-end gaming content for GamePro, Official Australian PlayStation Magazine,…

Related News

Artwork from Wuthering Waves
How to Use the Levitator in Wuthering Waves
Paul McNally
A character from the Wuthering Waves Waking of a World trailer
How to get Wuthering Waves Waking of a World Bundle: Twitch Drop explained
Jacob Woodward
Various characters from Wuthering Waves
Can you unlock Wuthering Waves FPS? 120 FPS option explained
Jacob Woodward
Wuthering Waves characters
Wuthering Waves – How to use the Sensor
Paul McNally
Relic studios office showing a green floral logo
Relic Entertainment goes independent
Brian-Damien Morgan

Most Popular Tech Stories

Latest News

Artwork from Wuthering Waves
Gaming

How to Use the Levitator in Wuthering Waves
Paul McNally5 seconds

Wuthering Waves has a device called the Levitator which is reminiscent of the Ultrahand in Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom in some ways. The Levitator lets you move...

Popular TopicsArrow right.svg

AI
AI
AI
AR / VR
AR / VR
AR / VR
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Gaming
Gaming
Gaming
Smartphone
Smartphone
Smartphone
Gambling
Gambling
Gambling
Wearables
Wearables
Wearables
Web
Web
Web

Get the biggest tech headlines of the day delivered to your inbox

    By signing up, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy. Unsubscribe anytime.

    Tech News

    Explore the latest in tech with our Tech News. We cut through the noise for concise, relevant updates, keeping you informed about the rapidly evolving tech landscape with curated content that separates signal from noise.

    In-Depth Tech Stories

    Explore tech impact in In-Depth Stories. Narrative data journalism offers comprehensive analyses, revealing stories behind data. Understand industry trends for a deeper perspective on tech's intricate relationships with society.

    Expert Reviews

    Empower decisions with Expert Reviews, merging industry expertise and insightful analysis. Delve into tech intricacies, get the best deals, and stay ahead with our trustworthy guide to navigating the ever-changing tech market.