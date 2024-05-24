Wuthering Waves daily reset time – what time do the servers restart?

Languagesx
A character from the Wuthering Waves Waking of a World trailer

Wuthering Waves, just like every other gacha game it is similar too gives you new missions on a daily basis. In WW you get the game’s premium currency – Asrite for going ahead and completing these tasks. It is a way for the publishers and devs to get you coming back to the game day after day and giving you a sense of FOMO if you dare miss a day.

While we don’t necessarily think this is a healthy mechanic in a game in any shape or form, if you just want to pop in complete your tasks, and get out again, it is useful to know what time the server resets so you can get maximum time in the game to complete everything you need to do.

Wuthering Waves daily reset time

The reset time for Wuthering Waves will depend on which server you chose to play on. Chances are you probably chose the server closest to you physically so just work out from the list below what time your server will reboot and new tasks will appear.

What seems to happen is the server reset at 4 AM in China and then that is whatever time it is in your time zone. This gives you times of:

Time Zones

Region Time Zone Time
America Pacific Time 3:00 AM
Central Standard 5:00 AM
Eastern Standard 6:00 AM
Asia AEST 6:00 AM
CST 4:00 AM
HKT 4:00 AM
JST 5:00 AM
KST 5:00 AM
Europe BST 11:00 AM
CET 12:00 PM
SEA CIT 4:00 AM
IST 1:30 AM

Once these times have passed you should be able to log in and see your new tasks and missions for the day. These will remain active for you for 24 hours until the next daily reset.

