How to repair the robot in Wuthering Waves – complete the No Response Tonight quest

While you are wandering around Wuthering Waves lush landscapes you may stumble on a quest called No Response Tonight. Finding a broken Battle Robot called Blu, you must set out on this sidequest to get it repaired and back into the action. To do so you will need to complete a few steps and we are here to make sure you can do this as quickly and efficiently as possible.

Let’s get cracking.

How to repair the robot

To complete No Response Tonight and get the robot back in working order there are a few objectives.

Quest Description:

After investigating the robot based on the recording, you found it severely damaged. To repair it, you’ll need to ding its three missing components. It might be a good idea to investigate the nearby Excarat holes and the Exiles camp for clues.

No Response Tonight objectives

Investigate the suspicious shooting party

Find the motor

Find the power supply pack

Find the spare parts

Repair the robot

1 – Investigate the suspicious shooting party

Locate the Resonance Beacon and you will locate a small camp to investigate. Here you will find the robot you need to repair. The robot is called Blu and it needs three spare parts to fix it up. Let’s go find them. You can do these in any order really.

2 – Find the spare parts

First on the shopping list are the generically named spare parts. Follow a trail of Gemberries that will lead from the camp to an area where some animals have taken and buried the parts. You need to kill the creatures and collect the parts from here.

3 – Find the power supply pack

Next, we need to find Blu’s battery pack. Now you need to find a run-down old building close to the Beacon. Inside you will find the power supply as well as a poster giving deets on a Shooting Party – aha, that is also one of your objectives, Could come in handy.

4 – Find the motor / investigate the shooting party

These two are linked as you need to take part in the shooting party to get the motor for the robot. Sit on the wooden chair and soon people will start to appear. Talk to their leader and he will let you take part in the competition for a fee. You will need a gun to do so, and it is also impossible to win.

Once you have realised this and failed, complain to the leader and you will get into a fight with the entire gang who you must now kill. Once you have done that you will be able to collect the motor and return to repair the robot and complete the task.

