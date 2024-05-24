Languagesx
How to get to Lampylumen Myriad in Wuthering Waves (Boss location guide)

How to get to Lampylumen Myriad in Wuthering Waves (Boss location guide)

Lampylumen Myriad boss in Wuthering Waves

In Wuthering Waves, you are sent on a bunch of missions around the map in order to progress and secure some tasty rewards. While most of these can be completed by simply selecting the waypoint on the map and making your way to it, there are some where the path can be confusing, and locating the Lampylumen Myriad boss is one of these.

While there is a marker on the map, it is deceiving so below, we’ll take you through exactly how to get to Lampylumen Myriad in Wuthering Waves so you can get this boss defeated in no time.

How to get to Lampylumen Myriad in Wuthering Waves

Once you reach the point where the Lampylumen Myriad is marked on your map in Wuthering Waves, you will be able to see that it appears to be located in the mountainous region southeast of Tiger’s Maw Mine. However, it is somewhat of a decoy as it’s not actually on the hills as you would expect, it is actually underneath.

So, to get to Lampylumen Myriad, you will need to teleport to the Resonance Beacon in Tiger’s Maw Mine and head down into the large circular hole in the middle.

The Tiger's Maw Mines Resonance Beacon in Wuthering Waves

Once there, head into the cave opening and follow the path all the way down, reaching another beacon in the process. Ensure you activate this so you can easily travel back if needed.

The cave path toward the Lampylumen Myriad boss in Wuthering Waves

Continue forward and you should actually be able to see the Lampylumen Myriad in its ‘boss room’ where you can take it on if you wish.

The boss itself is pretty difficult with a few different mechanics to learn so you’ll need to bring your A-game in order to defeat it. You can get frozen too, so keep that in mind, and get to mashing those controls if you do.

For more help with Wuthering Waves, we have other guides to aid you through the game. Here are some examples you can take a look at:

Jacob Woodward
Gaming Journalist

Jacob has been a life-long gamer and tech enthusiast ever since the original Game Boy was placed in his hands at an early age. Due to his passion for the field, writing talent, and a keen eye for SEO, he transitioned from digital marketing into games journalism in 2019.

