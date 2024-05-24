All Scar answers in Wuthering Waves – how to answer all questions correctly

Wuthering Waves is already proving extremely popular but there is a section in there where Scar will question you during the Ominous Star main quest. It is important to answer these questions correctly in order to progress further so let’s have a look at them all and help you out with the answers you need to be giving.

Wuthering Waves: Scar answers

Right, give these answers during Scar’s interrogation and you will be fine. To start the section where Scar is asking you questions make sure you gather the clues from the “Investigate the clues pointed out by Scar” objective. Once you have done this, simply approach and speak to Scar and he will ask you the following questions.

Question 1: Who was the real culprit behind the diminishing number of lambs?

Answer: The shepherd

Question 2: What price did the lambs pay for their wishes?

Answer: Their lives

Question 3: What happened to the black lamb?

Answer: It was murdered by its flock and the shepherd

Dead lambs everywhere

This is getting dark! There is actually no downside to answering the questions correctly or not. You can’t really get things wrong, the only thing that changes is Scar’s answers. It is a shame there is not a little more jeopardy, but ah well, that is this type of game for you. It’s still best to give the correct answers as we have listed above however.

Can you attack and fight Scar?

If you are one of those players who likes action more than words you can actually attack Scar by choosing the “Attack Him” option and then doubling down when he gives you the chance to back down. You must do this before you start gathering clues and if you do, you won’t get the question-and-answer section and instead will go straight into battle.

Other Wuthering Waves pages you may enjoy