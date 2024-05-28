Languagesx
How to wish in Wuthering Waves: When can you pull Convenes?

While Wuthering Waves has some pretty fantastic gameplay, acquiring new characters might be the biggest draw for playing long after you’ve done most of the tasks and quests. Since WuWa is a gacha game at heart, there will be a bunch to pick up and you can do this via wishing.

Knowing how to wish in Wuthering Waves though isn’t detailed right out of the gate, leaving a lot confused. However, we’ve got the breakdown so you can get to pulling some incredibly designed Convenes and be the envy of your friends.

How to wish in Wuthering Waves

As previously stated, wishing is the way you enter the gacha system and add new characters/weapons to your in-game collection. While you might expect this to be open to you as soon as you load up the game for the first time, it is not.

Instead, the wishing can begin once you start a main quest called First Resonance. After getting into this, you will come across Baizhi at Huaxu Academy. Once you finish up the training, the Convene menu can be opened up from your Terminal.

wuthering waves convene menu

You can also achieve the same Convene menu unlock simply by getting to Union Level 8 but it is far more likely and easier to do the quest instead.

With the Convene menu unlocked, enter into it and you’ll be greeted with the first banner that you can wish on. Here, you can simply exchange the wishing currency – Lustrous, Radiant, or Forging Tides for the Convene.

If you’d rather not use your wishes on the first banner that pops up, you can utilize the tabs on the left of your screen to cycle through them.

These Convenes vary in rarity, some are timed events, and others are permanent, so make sure you look at all the information before committing.

wuthering waves wish screen

Thankfully, if you pump a bunch of material into getting some of these, there is a pity system in place if you are coming away a little disappointed. Always nice to work toward a reward for plowing your hard-earned currency in!

