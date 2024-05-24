Wuthering Waves pity system explained: How many pulls guarantees a 5-star?

Like other gacha-style games, Wuthering Waves offers the chance to secure a bunch of different characters for both in-game and real-life currency. Since characters, or Resonators as they’re called in Wuthering Waves, have a rarity attached to them, meaning getting the exact one you want can take some time and potentially deep pockets.
There is a pity system in place though, which will grant you some leeway if you’re still looking for your desired character after pumping in the cash. How it works though is slightly different from the norm and if you read on, we’ll explain all you need to know.
How does the Wuthering Waves pity system work?
Just like Genshin Impact, for example, you will have to rack up a bunch of pulls (Convenes) for the pity system to come into effect. However, while there are similarities, there are differences also, and ones that actually benefit the player.
To put it as simply as possible, here is the easy rundown on how the Wuthering Waves pity system works:
- 10 Convenes guarantees a 4-star character/weapon
- 80 Convenes guarantees a 5-star character/weapon
- Pity system progress is carried over from the current event banner to the next
One thing to note here though is that when it comes to the 80 pulls guaranteeing a 5-star character, chance does come into it. There is a 50% chance that you will receive the character that is in the event banner with the other 50% going to the other characters in the standard 5-star pool.
One saving grace here is that if you do end up on the losing side of that flip on the coin, the next time 80 pulls come around, you are guaranteed to get the event banner Resonator.
This does only apply to the characters though and not weapons, so keep that in mind.
As for the pity system carrying over, this works as you would expect. If you rack up 50 pulls on the current event, you’ll only need 30 more to secure the 5-star next time around, which is a great feature, and one that will be welcomed by those who aren’t exactly big spenders.
