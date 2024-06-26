Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree calibration patch – what does it do?

Elden Ring’s Shadow of the Erdtree DLC expansion has been doing rather well. The highest-rated add-on of all time has also had its fair share of people complaining about its innate difficulty levels and with that in mind FromSoftware and Bandai Namco have just released a ‘calibration patch’ which they say will “adjust the expansion’s balance.”

But what does that mean for you, what’s changed and will you now be able to stop banging your head against the wall? Unlikely but let’s have a look anyway.

Shadow of the Erdtree Calibration Update 1.12.2 – what’s new

This is more of what we would traditionally call a hotfix in many ways, there are no huge, sweeping changes here. In fact, looking at the patch notes it mainly seems to be based around scaling the curve of Shadow Realm Blessings.

Attack and damage negation curve scaling of the Shadow Realm Blessings has been revised.

The attack and damage negation has been increased for the first half of the maximum amount of Blessing enhancements, and the second half will now be more gradual.

The attack and damage negation granted by the final level of Blessing enhancements has been slightly increased.

There has also been a confirmed bug where raytracing is automatically enabled if you have loaded save game data from a previous version.

The advice is:

If your framerate is unstable, please check in the ‘SYSTEM’ > ‘Graphics Settings’ > ‘Raytracing Quality’ settings from the title menu or in-game menu to check if it has been unintentionally set to ‘ON’. Once set to ‘OFF’, Ray Tracing will no longer be automatically enabled.

How to get the Calibration update

Log into your multiplayer server. If the Calibration Ver. listed in the bottom right of your screen does not say 1.12.2 then login and apply the patch before playing.