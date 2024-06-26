Languagesx
English Deutsch Việt Nam 한국 日本 ไทย
Subscribe
Home Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree calibration patch – what does it do?

Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree calibration patch – what does it do?

Messmer taking his eye out in Shadow of the Erdtree

Elden Ring’s Shadow of the Erdtree DLC expansion has been doing rather well. The highest-rated add-on of all time has also had its fair share of people complaining about its innate difficulty levels and with that in mind FromSoftware and Bandai Namco have just released a ‘calibration patch’ which they say will “adjust the expansion’s balance.”

But what does that mean for you, what’s changed and will you now be able to stop banging your head against the wall? Unlikely but let’s have a look anyway.

Shadow of the Erdtree Calibration Update 1.12.2 – what’s new

This is more of what we would traditionally call a hotfix in many ways, there are no huge, sweeping changes here. In fact, looking at the patch notes it mainly seems to be based around scaling the curve of Shadow Realm Blessings.

Attack and damage negation curve scaling of the Shadow Realm Blessings has been revised.

  • The attack and damage negation has been increased for the first half of the maximum amount of Blessing enhancements, and the second half will now be more gradual.
  • The attack and damage negation granted by the final level of Blessing enhancements has been slightly increased.

There has also been a confirmed bug where raytracing is automatically enabled if you have loaded save game data from a previous version.

The advice is:

If your framerate is unstable, please check in the ‘SYSTEM’ > ‘Graphics Settings’ > ‘Raytracing Quality’ settings from the title menu or in-game menu to check if it has been unintentionally set to ‘ON’. Once set to ‘OFF’, Ray Tracing will no longer be automatically enabled.

How to get the Calibration update

Log into your multiplayer server. If the Calibration Ver. listed in the bottom right of your screen does not say 1.12.2 then login and apply the patch before playing.

Other Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree pages you might like:

About ReadWrite’s Editorial Process

The ReadWrite Editorial policy involves closely monitoring the tech industry for major developments, new product launches, AI breakthroughs, video game releases and other newsworthy events. Editors assign relevant stories to staff writers or freelance contributors with expertise in each particular topic area. Before publication, articles go through a rigorous round of editing for accuracy, clarity, and to ensure adherence to ReadWrite's style guidelines.

tags
Paul McNally
Gaming Editor

Paul McNally has been around consoles and computers since his parents bought him a Mattel Intellivision in 1980. He has been a prominent games journalist since the 1990s, spending over a decade as editor of popular print-based video games and computer magazines, including a market-leading PlayStation title published by IDG Media. Having spent time as Head of Communications at a professional sports club and working for high-profile charities such as the National Literacy Trust, he returned as Managing Editor in charge of large US-based technology websites in 2020. Paul has written high-end gaming content for GamePro, Official Australian PlayStation Magazine,…

Related News

dryleaf arts elden ring
How to get Dryleaf Arts in Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree (Martial arts weapon)
Jacob Woodward
rakshasas great katana elden ring
How to get Rakshasa’s Great Katana in Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree
Jacob Woodward
Messmer taking his eye out in Shadow of the Erdtree
Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree calibration patch – what does it do?
Paul McNally
Palworld
Palworld’s massive new content drop arrives, will you play it again though, after even Nintendo eventually ignored it?
Paul McNally
a Kyle MacLachlan look-alike in a bowl haircut, dressed in a futuristic costume destroys a robot with a hip shot from his pistol in the cover art for Berzerk (Atari 2600, 1982)
Atari plans ‘expanded edition’ of its 50th anniversary anthology of 1980s console classics
Owen Good

Most Popular Tech Stories

Latest News

A futuristic scene featuring a digital twin clone of a popular social media influencer. The clone is an identical replica, wearing the same outfit as the original influencer. The clone stands in a high-tech lab with glowing, holographic screens and advanced machinery. The atmosphere is a mix of curiosity and intrigue, as the clone appears to be a breakthrough in virtual technology
AI

Snapchat influencers AI clone goes very off script..and scary
Sophie Atkinson1 min

A social media content creator who once released an AI clone of herself has spoken out after closing the project due to things not quite going to plan. In 2023,...

Popular TopicsArrow right.svg

AI
AI
AI
AR / VR
AR / VR
AR / VR
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Gaming
Gaming
Gaming
Smartphone
Smartphone
Smartphone
Gambling
Gambling
Gambling
Wearables
Wearables
Wearables
Web
Web
Web

Get the biggest tech headlines of the day delivered to your inbox

    By signing up, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy. Unsubscribe anytime.

    Tech News

    Explore the latest in tech with our Tech News. We cut through the noise for concise, relevant updates, keeping you informed about the rapidly evolving tech landscape with curated content that separates signal from noise.

    In-Depth Tech Stories

    Explore tech impact in In-Depth Stories. Narrative data journalism offers comprehensive analyses, revealing stories behind data. Understand industry trends for a deeper perspective on tech's intricate relationships with society.

    Expert Reviews

    Empower decisions with Expert Reviews, merging industry expertise and insightful analysis. Delve into tech intricacies, get the best deals, and stay ahead with our trustworthy guide to navigating the ever-changing tech market.