Who is the Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree final boss?

Who is the Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree final boss?

Fighting Messmer in Shadow of the Erdtree

As you progress through Shadow of the Erdtree, Elden Ring’s one and only DLC, you’ll soon realize that there are once again, a bunch of bosses to take down.

Unfortunately though, like all things, the DLC must come to an end point, with one final boss preventing you from becoming the Tarnished of all Tarnished.

But who is the final boss in Shadow of the Erdtree? All things point to Messmer but has FromSoftware pulled a bait and switch? Let’s find out.

Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree final boss: What do we know?

There is now official confirmation that the final boss in Shadow of the Erdtree is in fact, Radahn. Yes, the guy you destroyed in the base game to access the DLC.

Intitially, there were various leaks that hit the web pointing to Radahn being the big bad but now the DLC has launched, we have footage of the final fight.

How can this be? I hear you ask.

Well, while it’s not that far-fetched for bosses to come back over and over, since Radahn’s battle was so epic and seemingly finite, many thought he was dead and buried for good.

radahn and malenia in elden ring

However, when you dive into the lore, it is pretty reasonable to assume Radahn can make a comeback in an instant.

The reason why this is is because when you defeat Radahn, and his remains get consumed by Iron Fist Alexander, it opens up the opportunity for Miquella to bring him into the Shadow Realm, since you must divest yourself of flesh to enter.

This also makes sense since you must kill Radahn to even be able to access the DLC. If this weren’t the case, the already somewhat confusing lore would be thrown completely out of the window.

When we piece all of the lore together for ourselves, we’ll hopefully be able to provide the exact explanation for why Radahn is back.

If you’re just starting out on your Shadow Realm adventure, check out our guide on how to get Scadutree Fragments so you can boost your stats.

Jacob Woodward
Gaming Journalist

Jacob has been a life-long gamer and tech enthusiast ever since the original Game Boy was placed in his hands at an early age. Due to his passion for the field, writing talent, and a keen eye for SEO, he transitioned from digital marketing into games journalism in 2019.

a Brotherhood of Steel paladin in full powered armor glares at the viewer among the ruins of Washington D.C. with the crumbling Washington Monument, superstructure exposed, in the distance
Technology

Fallout creator takes you inside the demise of the original Fallout 3
Owen Good2 mins

Tim Cain, the creator of Fallout, has provided fresh insight into the cancellation of the original Fallout 3 — the one in development at Interplay yet ash-canned five years before...

