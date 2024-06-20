Languagesx
How to get Scadutree Fragments in Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree

How to get Scadutree Fragments in Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree

Acquiring a Scadutree Fragment in Shadow of the Erdtree

If you’re jumping into Shadow of the Erdtree and are expecting things to be plain sailing since you’ve been leveling your character in preparation, you’re sorely mistaken.

Not only are the bosses extremely powerful, even the most basic of enemies have received a buff, making your progression a drawn-out affair.

Thankfully, there is a new way to boost your stats in the DLC using an item called Scadutree Fragments. Here, we’ll reveal how to get them so you can bolster your defenses against Messmer and his cronies.

Where to find Scadutree Fragments in Shadow of the Erdtree

Luckily for you, there are multiple ways and ample chances to secure Scadutree Fragments in Shadow of the Erdtree, allowing you to increase your attack and defense in a pinch.

Akin to that of Golden Seeds and Sacred Tears, you are able to find Scadutree Fragments by simply exploring the different locations in Shadow of the Erdtree. However, for a more guaranteed method, seek hornsent statues as these are key to acquiring the Fragments.

Moreover, Scadutree Fragments can also be given as a reward for taking down tough enemies and bosses, so ensure that you’re not skipping over any optional foes for maximum Scadutree Fragment collection.

Once you do collect Scadutree Fragments, simply head back to a Grace and you can spend them in the menu to upgrade those stats.

Do remember though, these Scadutree Fragments, and subsequently, your Scadutree Blessing, is only active in the DLC areas. This means as soon as you head back to any part of the main game, your stats will revert to their previous figure.

These are highlighted in gold though when you are within the DLC, so you will know the difference between the buffed and the usual numbers.

Reverend Spirit Ashes have also been introduced with Shadow of the Erdtree which adds more power to Torrent and your summons. So, while on your quest for additional Scadutree Fragments, make sure you’re also looking out for those.

Jacob Woodward
Gaming Journalist

Jacob Woodward

Gaming Journalist

