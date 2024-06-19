Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree leveling system explained: How to level up in the DLC

Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree is undoubtedly one of the most exciting DLCs ever created. Anything adding to the experience of the base game was always going to be a solid experience but Shadow of the Erdtree appears to just knock it out of the park.

One tweak to keep players from being overpowered in the new content is a new leveling system which aims to ensure things are on a more even playing field, even if you have pumped hundreds of hours into the Lands Between.

Here, we’ll explain the new Shadow of the Erdtree leveling system including how to level up in this brand-new Elden Ring DLC.

Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree leveling system explained

In Shadow of the Erdtree, while the traditional leveling through Runes is still very much a thing, there has been another layer added on top, allowing those who have hit the soft caps or simply can’t gather enough Runes to enhance their characters, to add more protection.

This new layer is called Scadutree Blessing and can be upgraded to bolster both your damage negation as well as enhancing your attack power.

Once you increase your Scadutree Blessing number, you can see these upgrades on the right side of your stats screen, highlighted in gold, so you know exactly what has been enhanced.

The caveat to this new leveling system is that it is only in effect within the new DLC area. Once you leave any of the DLC locations and head back into the Lands Between, your stats will revert back to their normal levels.

How to level up in Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree

The way you increase your Scadutree Blessing is through Scadutree Fragments which are acquired through playing through the DLC.

To be more specific, you can acquire these Scadutree Fragments via visiting hornsent statues, defeating certain tough enemies, and even bosses, so make sure you’re exploring every part of the Shadow Realm.

Once you secure yourself some Fragments, simply head to a Grace and level up within.

There is also the Revered Spirit Ash Blessings system which increases the power of summons and Torrent, but this isn’t technically adding more power to your actual character.