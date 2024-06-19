Languagesx
English Deutsch Việt Nam 한국 日本 ไทย
Subscribe
Home Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree leveling system explained: How to level up in the DLC

Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree leveling system explained: How to level up in the DLC

A shot within a church in Shadow of the Erdtree

Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree is undoubtedly one of the most exciting DLCs ever created. Anything adding to the experience of the base game was always going to be a solid experience but Shadow of the Erdtree appears to just knock it out of the park.

One tweak to keep players from being overpowered in the new content is a new leveling system which aims to ensure things are on a more even playing field, even if you have pumped hundreds of hours into the Lands Between.

Here, we’ll explain the new Shadow of the Erdtree leveling system including how to level up in this brand-new Elden Ring DLC.

Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree leveling system explained

In Shadow of the Erdtree, while the traditional leveling through Runes is still very much a thing, there has been another layer added on top, allowing those who have hit the soft caps or simply can’t gather enough Runes to enhance their characters, to add more protection.

This new layer is called Scadutree Blessing and can be upgraded to bolster both your damage negation as well as enhancing your attack power.

Once you increase your Scadutree Blessing number, you can see these upgrades on the right side of your stats screen, highlighted in gold, so you know exactly what has been enhanced.

Image via @GenePark on X

The caveat to this new leveling system is that it is only in effect within the new DLC area. Once you leave any of the DLC locations and head back into the Lands Between, your stats will revert back to their normal levels.

How to level up in Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree

The way you increase your Scadutree Blessing is through Scadutree Fragments which are acquired through playing through the DLC.

To be more specific, you can acquire these Scadutree Fragments via visiting hornsent statues, defeating certain tough enemies, and even bosses, so make sure you’re exploring every part of the Shadow Realm.

Once you secure yourself some Fragments, simply head to a Grace and level up within.

There is also the Revered Spirit Ash Blessings system which increases the power of summons and Torrent, but this isn’t technically adding more power to your actual character.

About ReadWrite’s Editorial Process

The ReadWrite Editorial policy involves closely monitoring the tech industry for major developments, new product launches, AI breakthroughs, video game releases and other newsworthy events. Editors assign relevant stories to staff writers or freelance contributors with expertise in each particular topic area. Before publication, articles go through a rigorous round of editing for accuracy, clarity, and to ensure adherence to ReadWrite's style guidelines.

tags
Jacob Woodward
Gaming Journalist

Jacob has been a life-long gamer and tech enthusiast ever since the original Game Boy was placed in his hands at an early age. Due to his passion for the field, writing talent, and a keen eye for SEO, he transitioned from digital marketing into games journalism in 2019. Starting initially as a writer, he rose quickly, becoming not only an Editor but also Interim Managing Editor within the space of 2 years. He has worked with gaming media publications such as GGRecon, The Loadout, Retro Dodo, Insider Gaming, Gfinity, Stealth Optional, Retro Recall, and many more, making him an…

Related News

Ditto from Pokemon
How does Ditto actually work? Pokemon fans tackle one of the franchise’s mysteries
Rachael Davies
Baten Kaitos Remaster artwork
Cult classic GameCube RPGs finally shadow-drops on PC
Rachael Davies
the Frostpunk 2 key art
Frostpunk 2 – Release date, trailers, platforms, and everything you need to know
Jacob Woodward
Baldur's Gate 3's Chamber of Justice
How to solve the Chamber of Justice puzzle BG3 – complete walkthrough
Paul McNally
first-person view of the player brandishing a blue and yellow Fallout-themed M16 in Call of Duty Modern Warfare III multiplayer
Call of Duty’s Fallout crossover goes live on June 20; here’s everything in it
Owen Good

Most Popular Tech Stories

Latest News

Ditto from Pokemon
Gaming

How does Ditto actually work? Pokemon fans tackle one of the franchise's mysteries
Rachael Davies58 mins

Ditto is a Pokemon known for its ability to mimic other Pokemon and even humans – in a way that breaks the laws of physics. The impossibility of Ditto's powers...

Popular TopicsArrow right.svg

AI
AI
AI
AR / VR
AR / VR
AR / VR
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Gaming
Gaming
Gaming
Smartphone
Smartphone
Smartphone
Gambling
Gambling
Gambling
Wearables
Wearables
Wearables
Web
Web
Web

Get the biggest tech headlines of the day delivered to your inbox

    By signing up, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy. Unsubscribe anytime.

    Tech News

    Explore the latest in tech with our Tech News. We cut through the noise for concise, relevant updates, keeping you informed about the rapidly evolving tech landscape with curated content that separates signal from noise.

    In-Depth Tech Stories

    Explore tech impact in In-Depth Stories. Narrative data journalism offers comprehensive analyses, revealing stories behind data. Understand industry trends for a deeper perspective on tech's intricate relationships with society.

    Expert Reviews

    Empower decisions with Expert Reviews, merging industry expertise and insightful analysis. Delve into tech intricacies, get the best deals, and stay ahead with our trustworthy guide to navigating the ever-changing tech market.