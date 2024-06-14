Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree PC requirements: What specs do you need to play the DLC?

The epic continuation of one of the greatest games ever made, Elden Ring, is on the horizon, and while most might be battling their way to actually access the new content, you’ll also have to have the PC specs to run it.

Thankfully, the Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree PC requirements have been released by FromSoftware, and we’ll delve into the nitty gritty so you can get your tech prepped for the all important release.

Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree system requirements: Can you run it?

To put your mind at ease right off the bat, those of you who have played the initial Elden Ring title will not have to worry about changing anything up.

This is because the Shadow of the Erdtree DLC hasn’t influenced the PC requirements at all, meaning you can get right into the experience with the same setup you had back when the base game released in 2022.

The only change is the addition of an Intel GPU since this hadn’t launched when Elden Ring first came out.

However, for those of you who are jumping in for the first time with the launch of this DLC, you will need to know if your PC is powerful enough regardless.

Here are the Shadow of the Erdtree system requirements as revealed by the devs:

Shadow of the Erdtree minimum system requirements

OS: Windows 10

CPU: INTEL CORE I5-8400 or AMD RYZEN 3 3300X

RAM: 12 GB

GPU: NVIDIA GEFORCE GTX 1060 3 GB or AMD RADEON RX 580 4 GB or INTEL ARC A380 6 GB

DirectX: Version 12

Storage: 60 GB

Shadow of the Erdtree recommended system requirements

OS: Windows 10/11

CPU: INTEL CORE I7-8700K or AMD RYZEN 5 3600X

RAM: 16 GB

GPU: NVIDIA GEFORCE GTX 1070 8 GB or AMD RADEON RX VEGA 56 8 GB or INTEL ARC A750 8 GB

DirectX: Version 12

Storage: 60 GB

As you can see, even if you are still rocking those older components in your PC, you should be able to play Shadow of the Erdtree no problem.

Moreover, if you’re playing on the Steam Deck, it is a ‘verified’ title, so you’re also good to take the new bosses down on the go.