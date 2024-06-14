Languagesx
Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdree release times – PC will get the DLC before consoles in some areas and later in others

A vista from Shadow of the Erdtree

It only seems a minute since we were all sitting around excitedly waiting as the YouTube Premiere for the Shadow of the Erdtree reveal approached. Now here we are finally with the exact times the world will get to actually play the DLC to one of the most popular games of the last decade.

We already know it is going to live up to expectations, just as we already know that you can’t just dive straight in and will need to have played a fair bit of the OG Elden Ring before venturing forth into the shadows of said Erdtree, but if you are not quite there yet, then these global release times will let you know exactly how long you have left if you want to take part right on the dot.

When is Shadow of the Erdtree available? Here are the global release times

Global release times map for Shadow of the Erdtree

FromSoftware and Bandai Namco have supplied a handy world map, as is the modern trend to highlight the times the new Erdtree content will go live. Note that because of the way the stupid world works with all its spinning on an axis and stuff (pah Science) the PC will get it before the consoles in some areas and later in others as consoles drop their new content on the Xbox and PlayStation Stores around midnight local time.

This does mean that (can you really be bothered?) do that thing where you pretend you are from New Zealand because its midnight comes first. There will be no talking some people out of messing with their settings so they can claim they got it earlier I am sure.

Check out the map for your region and it will become as clear as mud we are sure.

Can you pre-install Shadow of the Erdtree?

PlayStation owners can pre-install the game 48 hours ahead of launch but Xbox and PC owners will have to battle the servers annoyingly as the download will not be available until launch time.

Paul McNally
Gaming Editor

Paul McNally has been around consoles and computers since his parents bought him a Mattel Intellivision in 1980. He has been a prominent games journalist since the 1990s, spending over a decade as editor of popular print-based video games and computer magazines, including a market-leading PlayStation title published by IDG Media.

