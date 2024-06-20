Languagesx
Best interactive map for Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree

Best interactive map for Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree

Shadow of the Erdtree map

Elden Ring is a hard game. Its DLC, Shadow of the Erdtree is even tougher. The last thing you want to do is wander around aimlessly as that just gives more time for you to get smashed up

That’s where a good, solid map comes in handy, and thankfully the internet comes to gamers’ rescue and provides a resource that can just take some of the grind out of your new favorite game.

Dedicated teams of mappers spend hundreds of hours sometimes pointlessly mapping every twig when all you need is to know where that one particular chest is, but if you can’t find something that you need, you can generally rest assured somebody out there has found it and mapped it.

Best Shadow of Erdtree Interactive Map

We are expecting a flood of maps for Shadow pretty quickly. Usual guide sites such as MapGenie and Game8 will be on the ball as soon as the game drops, so this is a page we will be keeping an eye on and updating with the current best out there.

For now though, here are a couple of pages to keep an initial eye on

Elden Ring Wiki

At the moment the Elden Ring Wiki has a map page ready but it just has a generic map placeholder in place. If you need a map immediately we are thinking this site will be one of the first to drop one, although how complete any of them will be at first is unknown at this point.

IGN

Video gaming mega site IGN is hawking its old Elden Ring content with its Elden Ring Interactive Map that you can use to get to the point where you can actually start the DLC.

IGN owns MapGenie (in case you didn’t know, so when a map drops here, it will probably drop there too.)

We will know more in the coming hours, so be sure to check back when we will have a better idea of where you should be heading too.

