Where to find the Blade of Mercy in Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree

Okay, so some of you (well us) are finding Shadow of the Eredtree a bit on the difficult side. So what could we do to help out? Find the Blade of Mercy Talisman that’s what.

The Blade of Mercy Talisman will increase your attack after every Critical Hit, thus powering up your weapon to hitherto unimaginable levels, which will certainly come in handy while we play Shadow of the Erdtree

How to find the Blade of Mercy Talisman

The phrase here is ‘hiding in plain sight’. Sometimes it’s easy to miss an obvious object or the chest that contains it, and that is the case with the Blade of Mercy Talisman.

To get your hands on it you need to head to the top of the Scorched Ruins by working your way through the Cathedral. Make sure you keep heading up any stairs you find until you get to the rooftop.

At the top of the roof, when you can go no further you will find some closed doors. Let’s open those for starters.

Inside here you will find a chest containing the Blade of Mercy Talisman. Winner.

If you have already unlocked the Scorched Ruins but did not think to ho and check out the roof you can fast-travel back to it and start climbing.

If you have no idea what we are talking about and have never heard of the Scorched Ruins you need to head east from where you start your Shadow of the Erdtree adventure and you will soon stumble across them.

A quick check of the location on the map above will help you out if you have zero sense of direction, just look for the building and head that way. There are plenty of other things to grab while you are there but don’t forget this important Talisman before you leave.