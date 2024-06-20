Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree boss list: All known main and optional DLC bosses

A huge part of any FromSoftware game are the boss battles you encounter as you explore the expertly crafted worlds.

In Elden Ring, this is obviously the case also, with a crazy amount of both main and optional bosses to take on.

Now, with Shadow of the Erdtree, additional bosses have been added to the game, allowing you to learn yet more move sets in hope of receiving some serious Runes at the end of it.

Here, we’ll run you through all of the main and optional bosses in Shadow of the Erdtree so you can tick them off as you go.

Be warned though, even the names of these bosses have huge story implications so click away now if you don’t want to be spoiled.

All bosses in Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree

In the build-up to Shadow of the Erdtree’s launch, game director Hidetaka Miyazaki stated that there are “at least ten” new bosses to fight. Now we have hands-on with the DLC, we expect there to be a few more than just “ten”, due to the size of the map and the different areas to uncover.

Here is the full list of Shadow of the Erdtree bosses we know so far, which will be updated as we encounter any new battles:

Divine Beast Dancing Lion

Messmer the Impaler/Base Serpent Messmer

Rellana, Twin Moon Knight

Golden Hippopotamus

Ralva the Great Red Bear

Black Knight Edredd

Blackgaol Knight

Curseblade Labirith

Ghostflame Dragon

Demi-Human Swordmaster Onze

Promised Consort Radahn/Radahn, Consort of Miquella

Messmer the Impaler is the most obvious one in that list considering he is the poster boy of the DLC, including being made in statue form for Collector’s Edition owners.

Once shocking inclusion though is Radahn – the boss you defeated to actually access Shadow of the Erdtree. It is a different form of Radahn though, and when you take him on, you’ll see exactly what we mean. All we can say is be prepared…

You’ll be wanting to be your strongest taking on these bosses, so boost your stats by getting Scadutree Fragments and Revered Spirit Ash Blessings.