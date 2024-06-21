Languagesx
How to get Backhand Blade in Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree

With Shadow of the Erdtree, a bunch of new weapons have been added to Elden Ring, allowing you to craft some fresh new builds for your character.

One weapon in particular that most Tarnished are after is the Backhand Blade due to its unique moveset and attack speed.

However, like most good items in Elden Ring, the Backhand Blade isn’t given to you, it must be found.

Here is how to get the Backhand Blade in Shadow of the Erdtree, with its precise location on the map.

Where to find Backhand Blade in Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree

Thankfully, if you want to pick up the Backhand Blade early in the DLC, you’ll be pleased to know that you won’t have to travel too far.

That’s because it is situated within the starting area of Gravesite Plain, north (and a tiny little bit east) of the Scorched Ruins Site of Grace.

Upon moving north of the Grace, you should be able to see a little structure with four large pillars surrounding a stone coffin within.

Here, there should be a chest that you can loot, containing what you’re after – the Backhand Blade.

elden ring backhand blade location

Once you get the Backhand Blade equipped, you’ll soon see that it offers something a little different than most of your arsenal thanks to its speed and combos.

Its Blind Spot skill is particularly useful since it allows you to almost move like an assassin, gliding to either the right or the left, and quickly striking, hopefully allowing for a free hit on your foe.

Naturally, the weapon works best in Dexterity builds, and if you upgrade it to its max, its Dex scaling moves into S tier, making it even more deadly.

For more info on Shadow of the Erdtree, take a look at our guides on the new leveling system, Scadutree Fragments, and even a full boss list.

Jacob Woodward
Gaming Journalist

Jacob has been a life-long gamer and tech enthusiast ever since the original Game Boy was placed in his hands at an early age. Due to his passion for the field, writing talent, and a keen eye for SEO, he transitioned from digital marketing into games journalism in 2019.

