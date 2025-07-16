Languagesx
UNO is sort of coming to Las Vegas casino tables – what to know

UNO is sort of coming to Las Vegas casino tables – what to know

A UNO-branded casino table with vibrant red felt sits in an empty Las Vegas casino, surrounded by black chairs and set up with colorful UNO cards and poker-style chips, ready for a special promotional event.
Mattel brings the household favorite to Vegas. Credit: Ideogram

It’s a household favorite, but it looks like Mattel’s UNO is heading to Las Vegas casino tables, at least for a little while.

Known for bringing friends and families together, UNO will pop up this weekend at a Las Vegas casino as part of what’s being called a first-of-its-kind elevated social experience. The casino in question and Mattel shared the news in a joint release back in May.

Before you get too excited, though, there’s a catch. Entry to the event is limited and there won’t be any real money on the line. Mattel made sure to clear up the buzz on social media where some people were wondering if casino-goers would actually be able to gamble on the game.

Here’s what you need to know about UNO showing up in casinos.

Is UNO now played in casinos?

Hold your horses. UNO isn’t being rolled out as a traditional casino game for betting in Las Vegas. Instead, it’s part of a special promotional event designed to take game night to the next level. The UNO Social Club will pop up as a limited-time experience from July 18 to July 20, 2025.

Screenshot of a message from the UNO Team addressing rumors about UNO tables on Las Vegas casino floors. It clarifies that UNO is not yet coming to casino floors due to security concerns but announces the UNO Social Club will launch in bars across major US cities this August.
UNO clears the air: No casino tables yet, but the UNO Social Club hits bars in six major cities this August. Credit: UNO / Instagram

“We created UNO Social Clubs to reimagine what game night can be—bringing people together for real-world fun, connection, and a bit of friendly competition,” said Ray Adler, Vice President and Global Head of Games at Mattel.

“The UNO Social Club in Las Vegas is just the beginning, and we’re excited to see how these new experiences inspire players to show up, play hard, and make unforgettable memories.”

The UNO game tables inside the suite will be loaded with more versions of UNO than most people have ever seen. Guests can expect new twists on the classic game, all designed to turn up the energy for some truly spirited competition. A personal UNO game host will even be on hand to shuffle decks and keep things moving in style.

Among the featured decks is UNO Golf, where players still match cards by colors and numbers, but the twist is managing high and low value cards. The goal is to clear columns strategically, avoid raising your score, and finish with the lowest score to win.

There’s also UNO Teams, which keeps the color, number and symbol matching but shifts the format to pairs of two. Teams work together using special cards and rules, and both players have to clear their hands to claim victory.

For those who like a challenge, there’s UNO Show ‘em No Mercy. This version ups the stakes with more cards, tougher penalties, and new rules that have players stacking, swapping and drawing like never before. You can win by clearing all your cards or by knocking every other player out of the game entirely.

Is UNO coming to Vegas, and which casinos will have it?

Mattel is bringing a whole new twist to game night with the launch of the “UNO Social Club” at the Palms Casino in Las Vegas. But this isn’t a one-off. UNO Social Clubs are expected to pop up in bars and venues across major US cities later this year including in Los Angeles, New York City, Chicago, Atlanta, and Austin.

Each event promises to turn everyday hotspots into the ultimate destination for game lovers, complete with UNO-themed drink menus, tournament-style play, photo-worthy moments, and plenty of surprises. The club will feature themed rooms, exclusive game variants, and what Mattel calls “immersive experiences.”

Entry submissions for the UNO Social Club Las Vegas contest closed on June 19. One lucky winner and a guest will get the chance to stay, play, and “go wild” in one of the most colorfully decorated suites at the Palms Casino Resort from July 18 to 20.

The suite also comes with its own private bowling alley, a personal game host ready to shuffle decks in style, and game tables loaded with all kinds of UNO, including new versions designed for even more competitive fun.

To enter the contest, fans had to create a “creative” TikTok video using Mattel’s new UNO Reverse Card filter and include the hashtags #UNOSocialClub and #MattelContest. Contestants needed to be 21 or older and live in the United States.

This isn’t the first time UNO has made its way to a casino. In April, Yaamava’ Casino in California announced UNO as a table game. “The wait is finally over,” the casino said in a spring post. “As of today, April 1, Yaamava’ is proud to offer a brand new table game, UNO! Please use Draw 4’s responsibly.”

Is UNO considered as gambling?

No, UNO isn’t inherently a gambling game, and it wouldn’t qualify as one legally since it’s not an approved casino game.

While you could technically add wagers or bets to an UNO match, the game itself was designed as a casual, family-friendly card game. It’s all about matching colors and numbers, using strategy, and racing to be the first to clear your hand, not about putting money on the line. Well, not yet anyway.

ReadWrite has reached out to Mattel for more information.

Featured image: Ideogram

tags
Suswati Basu
News Editor

