Home Entain begins restructuring with 500 job cuts as tax pressures mount

Entain begins restructuring with 500 job cuts as tax pressures mount

Entain begins restructuring with 500 job cuts as tax pressures mount. Coral and Ladbrokes branding displayed on a racetrack billboard as a jockey rides a racehorse past, with a large Entain logo overlaid in the foreground.

Entain is moving ahead with organizational changes that will lead to about 500 job losses as the Ladbrokes and Coral owner pushes to streamline its operations. The company confirmed the restructuring to ReadWrite, saying a number of positions across the group will be affected over the coming months as it reshapes the business.

“As part of our ongoing focus on enhancing Entain’s operational efficiency and agility, we have begun implementing organisational changes which will regrettably impact a number of roles across the Group over the months ahead. These changes will help make Entain a stronger, better business and are further demonstration of our strategic focus on maximising shareholder value.

We are consulting with all those affected to support them during this process.”

A person familiar with the plans said the changes will remove roughly 500 roles, representing about 2% of Entain’s global workforce. The restructuring comes as the gambling group continues looking for ways to offset rising costs and improve long-term performance.

Entain job cuts come amid restructuring 

The latest move follows Entain’s March financial results, when the company posted a statutory loss after tax of £681 million ($915 million) for 2025. Much of that loss stemmed from a £488 million ($656 million) impairment linked to higher UK gambling taxes introduced in the UK government’s November 2025 Budget.

Chancellor Rachel Reeves increased remote gaming duty from 21% to 40% from April 2026 and introduced a new 25% general betting duty for online gambling from April 2027. During the results presentation, Chief Executive Stella David warned that the measures could unintentionally benefit unlicensed operators.

“The UK government’s decision to dramatically increase taxes on the gambling sector was extremely disappointing,” David said.

She added that the higher tax burden “opens the door to the illegal black market who pay no tax, do not have a license, and have no player protections.”

The company’s response has extended beyond internal restructuring. Earlier this year, Entain confirmed it would end Coral’s sponsorship of the Coral Cup at the Cheltenham Festival after 52 years, saying the tougher financial environment had forced it to reassess where sponsorship spending could be justified.

“It is with a heavy heart that I confirm Coral will not be renewing its long-standing sponsorship of the Coral Cup,” said Simon Clare, Entain’s PR and Sponsorship Director, in a statement to ReadWrite.

“Ending our sponsorship after 52 years is incredibly regrettable, but reflects the need to reassess where and how we invest under the new cost landscape.

“The Jockey Club remains a valued and long-standing partner, and we look forward to continuing our collaboration across the many major Coral and Ladbrokes sponsorships we continue to support.”

Despite the cuts and sponsorship changes, Entain says it remains committed to investing in its UK business and horse racing. The company believes larger operators can better absorb the higher tax burden and still expects to deliver at least £500 million in annual adjusted cash flow by 2028 through operational improvements.

Featured image: Entain

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Suswati Basu
Managing Editor

Suswati Basu is a multilingual, award-winning editor and the founder of the intersectional literature channel, How To Be Books. She was shortlisted for the Guardian Mary Stott Prize and longlisted for the Guardian International Development Journalism Award. With 18 years of experience in the media industry, Suswati has held significant roles such as head of audience and deputy editor for NationalWorld news, digital editor for Channel 4 News and ITV News. She has also contributed to the Guardian and received training at the BBC. As an audience, trends, and SEO specialist, she has participated in panel events alongside Google. Her…

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