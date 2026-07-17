Home Evolution agrees to pay $6.4M settling UK license review investigation

Evolution agrees to pay $6.4M settling UK license review investigation

Evolution logo displayed at company office after UK Gambling Commission £4.75 million license review settlement

Evolution has agreed to pay £4.75 million ($6.38 million) to resolve a license review by the UK Gambling Commission, ending an investigation that began in December 2024 into how its casino games became available on gambling websites serving British customers without the required license. The agreement closes a regulatory matter that had remained unresolved for more than a year while the company worked with the regulator to address the issue.

The review centered on findings that Evolution’s games appeared through two operators across six websites offering gambling services to people in Britain without UK authorization. The company said those operators got around existing restrictions and violated Evolution’s supply terms. It added that regulators found no evidence during the 18-month review of any wider unauthorized availability of its gaming content in the British market.

Evolution closes UK license review with settlement

The Gambling Commission opened the review after determining that UK players could reach Evolution games through operators that were not licensed by the regulator. When the investigation was announced in December 2024, Evolution said it had begun cooperating immediately. The company also said it blocked UK access to the identified websites while working with the Commission on the matter. At that time, Evolution said roughly 3% of its revenue came from the UK market.

Throughout the investigation, Evolution said it maintained close cooperation with the regulator and described that approach as consistent with its long-standing relationships with regulatory authorities. The company said it regularly relies on technical safeguards, legal action and commercial controls to detect unauthorized distribution of its games, reduce the risk of misuse and respond when problems are identified.

Evolution also said it ended its business relationships with the two operators involved as soon as it learned their websites might have allowed British consumers to access its games without authorization. Company executives said additional compliance measures have been introduced since the review started, including stronger ring-fencing controls intended to make unauthorized access more difficult. Evolution acknowledged that determined third parties may still attempt to bypass technical protections, but said it will continue investing in compliance systems while supporting enforcement efforts alongside regulators.

The settlement removes the uncertainty surrounding the licence review and, according to Evolution, fully concludes the matter with the UK Gambling Commission. The company said it remains focused on supporting regulated gambling markets while limiting access through unlicensed operators.

When the investigation was first disclosed, Evolution CEO Martin Carlesund said, “Evolution embraces the objectives of the review by the Commission. We are committed to support the licensed UK market as well as preventing unlicensed traffic. We are now taking forceful action using all technical tools available to us to ensure that our games only are available in the UK through Commission licensed operators. 

“We believe that a close collaboration to address our joint concerns will lead to swifter and better results. As always we remain committed to an open and transparent relationship with our regulators.”

Featured image: Evolution / UK Gambling Commission

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Suswati Basu
Managing Editor

Suswati Basu is a multilingual, award-winning editor and the founder of the intersectional literature channel, How To Be Books. She was shortlisted for the Guardian Mary Stott Prize and longlisted for the Guardian International Development Journalism Award. With 18 years of experience in the media industry, Suswati has held significant roles such as head of audience and deputy editor for NationalWorld news, digital editor for Channel 4 News and ITV News. She has also contributed to the Guardian and received training at the BBC. As an audience, trends, and SEO specialist, she has participated in panel events alongside Google. Her…

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