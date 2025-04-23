Israeli firm behind Evolution illegal gambling lawsuit

Evolution, the online casino game provider, has found the next piece of the puzzle as to why they’re in court. The company has been accused of operating within prohibited areas, with a full report represented by the law firm Calcagni & Kanefsky.

However, the document wasn’t created by the law firm. Instead, a recent development has revealed that it was put together by an Israeli private intelligence firm, Black Cube. The firm previously had ties to many political and white-collar matters, with over $5 billion recovered in assets and nearly $15 billion in winnings through courts.

It has also been tied to efforts to discredit women involved in the Harvey Weinstein sexual harassment case.

Black Cube’s report originally appeared in November 2021, with an anonymous rival to Evolution commissioning the report. This information is still a mystery to the court and Evolution. It caused shares to drop rapidly, as people fled the ensuing chaos. Evolution lost around $10 billion in value, as an estimated 36% of its market cap vanished after the news broke.

Evolution has been in court trying to defend itself, as it claims it hasn’t operated outside of where it’s legal to provide gambling in the USA.

The New Jersey Division of Gaming Enforcement closed its investigation after finding “no evidence that Evolution sanctioned, promoted, permitted, or otherwise materially benefitted from its content offered by operators in any market that the NJDGE considers a prohibited jurisdiction.”

Black Cube revealed by lawyers to be behind Evolution lawsuit

Then, Calcagni & Kanefsky (C-K) tried to block Evolution’s discovery requests, and admitted who was behind the creation of the report. In a letter – via Next.io – Calcagni & Kanefsky said:

“C-K does not know the identity of the entity or individual who engaged Black Cube to perform the investigation on which the Report is based.

“C-K has asked Black Cube to provide that information and will supplement its interrogatories when Black Cube does so.

“C-K is aware of the identities of the below Black Cube employees and/or representatives who were involved with or participated in the investigation on which the Report is based.

“C-K has asked Black Cube to provide the identities of any other individuals who were involved with or participated in the investigation and/or the preparation of the Report. C-K will supplement its interrogatories when Black Cube provides that information.”