Languagesx
English Deutsch 日本 한국어
Subscribe
Home Israeli firm behind Evolution illegal gambling lawsuit

Israeli firm behind Evolution illegal gambling lawsuit

Evolution, the online casino game provider, has found the next piece of the puzzle as to why they’re in court. The company has been accused of operating within prohibited areas, with a full report represented by the law firm Calcagni & Kanefsky.

However, the document wasn’t created by the law firm. Instead, a recent development has revealed that it was put together by an Israeli private intelligence firm, Black Cube. The firm previously had ties to many political and white-collar matters, with over $5 billion recovered in assets and nearly $15 billion in winnings through courts.

It has also been tied to efforts to discredit women involved in the Harvey Weinstein sexual harassment case.

Black Cube’s report originally appeared in November 2021, with an anonymous rival to Evolution commissioning the report. This information is still a mystery to the court and Evolution. It caused shares to drop rapidly, as people fled the ensuing chaos. Evolution lost around $10 billion in value, as an estimated 36% of its market cap vanished after the news broke.

Evolution has been in court trying to defend itself, as it claims it hasn’t operated outside of where it’s legal to provide gambling in the USA.

The New Jersey Division of Gaming Enforcement closed its investigation after finding “no evidence that Evolution sanctioned, promoted, permitted, or otherwise materially benefitted from its content offered by operators in any market that the NJDGE considers a prohibited jurisdiction.”

Black Cube revealed by lawyers to be behind Evolution lawsuit

Then, Calcagni & Kanefsky (C-K) tried to block Evolution’s discovery requests, and admitted who was behind the creation of the report. In a letter – via Next.io – Calcagni & Kanefsky said:

“C-K does not know the identity of the entity or individual who engaged Black Cube to perform the investigation on which the Report is based.

“C-K has asked Black Cube to provide that information and will supplement its interrogatories when Black Cube does so.

“C-K is aware of the identities of the below Black Cube employees and/or representatives who were involved with or participated in the investigation on which the Report is based.

“C-K has asked Black Cube to provide the identities of any other individuals who were involved with or participated in the investigation and/or the preparation of the Report. C-K will supplement its interrogatories when Black Cube provides that information.”

About ReadWrite’s Editorial Process

The ReadWrite Editorial policy involves closely monitoring the gambling and blockchain industries for major developments, new product and brand launches, game releases and other newsworthy events. Editors assign relevant stories to in-house staff writers with expertise in each particular topic area. Before publication, articles go through a rigorous round of editing for accuracy, clarity, and to ensure adherence to ReadWrite's style guidelines.

tags
Joel Loynds
Tech Journalist

Joel Loynd’s obsession with uncovering bad games and even worse hardware so you don’t have to has led him on this path. Since the age of six, he’s been poking at awful games and oddities from his ever-expanding Steam library. He’s been writing about video games since 2008, writing for sites such as WePC and PC Guide, as well as covering gaming for Scan Computers, More recently Joel was Dexerto’s E-Commerce and Deputy Tech Editor, delving deep into the exploding handheld market and covering the weird and wonderful world of the latest tech.

Related News

DC sportsbooks reach record high of $80 million of bets in March
Rachael Davies
Casino provider LT Game cuts off US after tariff fiasco
Joel Loynds
Report reveals how gambling crime organizations are staying ahead of authorities
Rachael Davies
Videoslots hit with SEK 12 million fine over player protection failures
Jacob Woodward
Dutch KSA warns online casino after ads appeared on homework website
Joel Loynds

Most Popular Tech Stories

Latest News

Betting

DC sportsbooks reach record high of $80 million of bets in March
Rachael Davies54 minutes

DC sportsbooks have hit a record high of $80 million of bets across its operators, creating a new record since the open market shift last July. March saw the busiest...

Popular TopicsArrow right.svg

Betting
Betting
Betting
Casino
Casino
Casino
Payments
Payments
Payments
Slots
Slots
Slots
Poker
Poker
Poker
Software
Software
Software

Get the biggest iGaming headlines of the day delivered to your inbox

    By signing up, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy. Unsubscribe anytime.

    Gambling News

    Explore the latest in online gambling with our curated updates. We cut through the noise to deliver concise, relevant insights, keeping you informed about the ever-changing world of iGaming and its most important trends.

    In-Depth Strategy Guides

    Elevate your game with tailored strategies for sports betting, table games, slots, and poker. Learn how to maximize bonuses, refine your tactics, and boost your chances to beat the house.

    Unbiased Expert Reviews

    Honest and transparent reviews of sportsbooks, casinos and poker rooms crafted through industry expertise and in-depth analysis. Delve into intricacies, get the best bonus deals, and stay ahead with our trustworthy guides.