Languagesx
English Deutsch 日本 한국어
Subscribe
Home PokerGO and PokerStars bring back iconic National Heads-Up Poker Championship

PokerGO and PokerStars bring back iconic National Heads-Up Poker Championship

PokerGO and PokerStars have announced the revival of the National Heads-Up Poker Championship, a fan-favorite tournament making its comeback after more than a decade. The event, known for intense one-on-one poker action, will feature a $25,000 buy-in and an impressive line-up of professional players and celebrities.

Some of poker’s biggest names have already confirmed their participation, including Michael Mizrachi, Jason Koon, Liv Boeree, Chris Moneymaker, Erik Seidel, Doug Polk, Phil Galfond, and Shaun Deeb.

Mizrachi came away with the $10 million grand prize at the latest WSOP World Championship, so he’ll definitely be the one to beat here. Koon is also one to watch, though, since he did secure the win in the $50,000 High Roller event.

Turnouts and wins WSOP 2025 sees history made. Michael Mizrachi celebrates his WSOP 2025 victory surrounded by cheering supporters. He holds up a gold bracelet with a big smile as others gesture excitedly. A large trophy featuring playing card suits and the text “David ‘Chip’ Reese Trophy” is visible on the table.
Michael Mizrachi makes history at WSOP 2025, capturing the title and holding the coveted bracelet. Credit: WSOP via X

Celebrity appearances will boost the excitement, with former NFL star Richard Seymour, reality-TV personality Rob “Boston Rob” Mariano, BMX legend T.J. Lavin, and sports broadcaster Nick Wright among those slated to play.

You can expect the tournament’s famous bracket-style knockout format to remain intact, guaranteeing some serious high-stakes drama and hopefully unforgettable poker moments.

Mori Eskandani, PokerGO’s President, hit home about the importance of the championship’s return, stating, “The National Heads-Up Poker Championship helped define the golden era of televised poker. We’re proud to partner with PokerStars to bring back a truly iconic brand and share it with a new generation of fans.”

PokerStars Associate Director Francine Watson went on to highlight the appeal of the competition:

“Bringing back shows like the National Heads-Up Poker Championship is one of the most exciting ways to reignite interest in poker. With a mix of celebrities and top pros, it’s the kind of event that draws in poker enthusiasts while appealing to the masses.”

If you’re interested in the revival, it is scheduled to premiere exclusively on Peacock in fall 2025, with the tournament’s episodes also available later to stream on PokerGO and PokerStars platforms.

About ReadWrite’s Editorial Process

The ReadWrite Editorial policy involves closely monitoring the gambling and blockchain industries for major developments, new product and brand launches, game releases and other newsworthy events. Editors assign relevant stories to in-house staff writers with expertise in each particular topic area. Before publication, articles go through a rigorous round of editing for accuracy, clarity, and to ensure adherence to ReadWrite's style guidelines.

tags
Jacob Woodward
Deputy Editor

Jacob has been a life-long gamer and tech enthusiast ever since the original Game Boy was placed in his hands at an early age. Due to his passion for the field, writing talent, and a keen eye for SEO, he transitioned from digital marketing into games journalism in 2019. Starting initially as a writer, he rose quickly, becoming not only an Editor but also Interim Managing Editor within the space of 2 years. He has worked with gaming media publications such as GGRecon, The Loadout, Retro Dodo, Insider Gaming, Gfinity, Stealth Optional, Retro Recall, and many more, making him an…

Related News

A photograph of the plush interior of a high-stakes casino table. The surface of the green felt table is meticulously clean, with a scattering of poker chips arranged around a stack of "ALL IN" chips in the center. A single, ornate crystal chandelier hangs overhead, casting a warm glow on the scene and reflecting off the polished mahogany trim of the table's edges. Soft, ambient lighting highlights the rich textures and opulent atmosphere of the casino.
Michael Mizrachi officially wins 2025 WSOP Main Event
Sophie Atkinson
Nick Schulman enters the 2025 Poker Hall of Fame. Schulman is seen holding a microphone with the words 'WSOP' on it, as a man in a suit holds Hall of Fame award
Nick Schulman enters the 2025 Poker Hall of Fame
Suswati Basu
WSOP player banned for aggressively insulting others at the table
Jacob Woodward
A stack of cash on a poker table.
Celine Dion’s son is in the mix for $10 million World Series of Poker Main Event
Sophie Atkinson
A photograph of a mahogany poker table, focused on the center where a pile of colorful poker chips are neatly stacked. The chips include red, white, blue, and green denominations, with a single "JACKPOT" chip resting on top. Soft, diffused lighting illuminates the table from above, highlighting the felt texture and creating subtle reflections on the chips, while a blurred background suggests a dimly lit, upscale casino atmosphere. The scene evokes a sense of anticipation and high stakes.
World Series of Poker announces biggest prize guarantee for winter series
Sophie Atkinson

Most Popular Tech Stories

Latest News

New Jersey lawmaker seeks to ban fast-paced micro betting wagers. Person holding a smartphone with a live sports betting app open, showing football betting options, while a group of excited fans in jerseys cheer in the background at a bar.
Betting

New Jersey lawmaker seeks to ban fast-paced micro betting wagers
Suswati Basu45 minutes

New Jersey Assemblyman Dan Hutchison is pushing for a ban on one of the fastest-growing trends in sports gambling called micro betting. It comes as the state pushes for more...

Popular TopicsArrow right.svg

Betting
Betting
Betting
Casino
Casino
Casino
Payments
Payments
Payments
Slots
Slots
Slots
Poker
Poker
Poker
Software
Software
Software

Get the biggest iGaming headlines of the day delivered to your inbox

    By signing up, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy. Unsubscribe anytime.

    Gambling News

    Explore the latest in online gambling with our curated updates. We cut through the noise to deliver concise, relevant insights, keeping you informed about the ever-changing world of iGaming and its most important trends.

    In-Depth Strategy Guides

    Elevate your game with tailored strategies for sports betting, table games, slots, and poker. Learn how to maximize bonuses, refine your tactics, and boost your chances to beat the house.

    Unbiased Expert Reviews

    Honest and transparent reviews of sportsbooks, casinos and poker rooms crafted through industry expertise and in-depth analysis. Delve into intricacies, get the best bonus deals, and stay ahead with our trustworthy guides.