PokerGO and PokerStars bring back iconic National Heads-Up Poker Championship

PokerGO and PokerStars have announced the revival of the National Heads-Up Poker Championship, a fan-favorite tournament making its comeback after more than a decade. The event, known for intense one-on-one poker action, will feature a $25,000 buy-in and an impressive line-up of professional players and celebrities.

Some of poker’s biggest names have already confirmed their participation, including Michael Mizrachi, Jason Koon, Liv Boeree, Chris Moneymaker, Erik Seidel, Doug Polk, Phil Galfond, and Shaun Deeb.

Mizrachi came away with the $10 million grand prize at the latest WSOP World Championship, so he’ll definitely be the one to beat here. Koon is also one to watch, though, since he did secure the win in the $50,000 High Roller event.

Celebrity appearances will boost the excitement, with former NFL star Richard Seymour, reality-TV personality Rob “Boston Rob” Mariano, BMX legend T.J. Lavin, and sports broadcaster Nick Wright among those slated to play.

You can expect the tournament’s famous bracket-style knockout format to remain intact, guaranteeing some serious high-stakes drama and hopefully unforgettable poker moments.

Mori Eskandani, PokerGO’s President, hit home about the importance of the championship’s return, stating, “The National Heads-Up Poker Championship helped define the golden era of televised poker. We’re proud to partner with PokerStars to bring back a truly iconic brand and share it with a new generation of fans.”

PokerStars Associate Director Francine Watson went on to highlight the appeal of the competition:

“Bringing back shows like the National Heads-Up Poker Championship is one of the most exciting ways to reignite interest in poker. With a mix of celebrities and top pros, it’s the kind of event that draws in poker enthusiasts while appealing to the masses.”

If you’re interested in the revival, it is scheduled to premiere exclusively on Peacock in fall 2025, with the tournament’s episodes also available later to stream on PokerGO and PokerStars platforms.