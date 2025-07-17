Michael Mizrachi officially wins 2025 WSOP Main Event

The World Series of Poker (WSOP) Main Event has just seen Michael Mizrachi be inducted into the Poker Hall of Fame after he went the distance and secured another title.

Earlier in the year, Mizrachi won the Poker Players Championship too. It was after the Main Event that the now nine-time WSOP bracelet winner was informed by his peer through an unanimous vote that he would become the 65th member of the Poker Hall of Fame.

“Mizrachi has completed what might be the most impressive feat in poker history by winning the two most difficult tournaments to win in the same year,” said WSOP Chief Executive Officer Ty Stewart in a news release.

“Welcome to the Gallery of Champions and welcome to the Poker Hall of Fame.”

Michael Mizrachi becomes 65th member of Poker Hall of Fame

The poker player took home $10 million along with a Main Event bracelet, valued at half a million dollars.

To achieve this win, ‘The Grinder’ leveraged his chip lead that he gained during Day One to go the distance. On the day of his win, he started with over three-quarters of the chips in play, quickly eliminated fourth-place finisher Kenny Hallaaert and third-place finisher Braxton Dunaway, during the first two hands of the day.

“Going all-in preflop for less than 10 big blinds, Hallaert’s ace-queen offsuit was slightly ahead of Mizrachi’s king-jack suited prior to the flop, but after a jack arrived on the turn, Hallaert was eliminated,” explains the WSOP news release.

“The very next hand, Dunaway would move all-in with ten-six suited, only for Mizrachi to wake up with ace-ten suited, which would hold and set up a heads-up duel with Wasnock for all the marbles.”

A number of further hands were then played and small pots exchanged, with Mizrachi finally crowned when all the chips went into the middle on fourth street and Wasnock ‘was unable to boat up on the river.’

Featured Image: AI-generated via Ideogram