Languagesx
English Deutsch 日本 한국어
Subscribe
Home Michael Mizrachi officially wins 2025 WSOP Main Event

Michael Mizrachi officially wins 2025 WSOP Main Event

A photograph of the plush interior of a high-stakes casino table. The surface of the green felt table is meticulously clean, with a scattering of poker chips arranged around a stack of "ALL IN" chips in the center. A single, ornate crystal chandelier hangs overhead, casting a warm glow on the scene and reflecting off the polished mahogany trim of the table's edges. Soft, ambient lighting highlights the rich textures and opulent atmosphere of the casino.

The World Series of Poker (WSOP) Main Event has just seen Michael Mizrachi be inducted into the Poker Hall of Fame after he went the distance and secured another title.

Earlier in the year, Mizrachi won the Poker Players Championship too. It was after the Main Event that the now nine-time WSOP bracelet winner was informed by his peer through an unanimous vote that he would become the 65th member of the Poker Hall of Fame.

“Mizrachi has completed what might be the most impressive feat in poker history by winning the two most difficult tournaments to win in the same year,” said WSOP Chief Executive Officer Ty Stewart in a news release.

“Welcome to the Gallery of Champions and welcome to the Poker Hall of Fame.”

Michael Mizrachi becomes 65th member of Poker Hall of Fame

The poker player took home $10 million along with a Main Event bracelet, valued at half a million dollars.

To achieve this win, ‘The Grinder’ leveraged his chip lead that he gained during Day One to go the distance. On the day of his win, he started with over three-quarters of the chips in play, quickly eliminated fourth-place finisher Kenny Hallaaert and third-place finisher Braxton Dunaway, during the first two hands of the day.

“Going all-in preflop for less than 10 big blinds, Hallaert’s ace-queen offsuit was slightly ahead of Mizrachi’s king-jack suited prior to the flop, but after a jack arrived on the turn, Hallaert was eliminated,” explains the WSOP news release.

“The very next hand, Dunaway would move all-in with ten-six suited, only for Mizrachi to wake up with ace-ten suited, which would hold and set up a heads-up duel with Wasnock for all the marbles.”

A number of further hands were then played and small pots exchanged, with Mizrachi finally crowned when all the chips went into the middle on fourth street and Wasnock ‘was unable to boat up on the river.’

Featured Image: AI-generated via Ideogram

About ReadWrite’s Editorial Process

The ReadWrite Editorial policy involves closely monitoring the gambling and blockchain industries for major developments, new product and brand launches, game releases and other newsworthy events. Editors assign relevant stories to in-house staff writers with expertise in each particular topic area. Before publication, articles go through a rigorous round of editing for accuracy, clarity, and to ensure adherence to ReadWrite's style guidelines.

tags
Sophie Atkinson
Tech Journalist

Sophie Atkinson is a UK-based journalist and content writer, as well as a founder of a content agency which focuses on storytelling through social media marketing. She kicked off her career with a Print Futures Award which champions young talent working in print, paper and publishing. Heading straight into a regional newsroom, after graduating with a BA (Hons) degree in Journalism, Sophie started by working for Reach PLC. Now, with five years experience in journalism and many more in content marketing, Sophie works as a freelance writer and marketer. Her areas of specialty span a wide range, including technology, business,…

Related News

Nick Schulman enters the 2025 Poker Hall of Fame. Schulman is seen holding a microphone with the words 'WSOP' on it, as a man in a suit holds Hall of Fame award
Nick Schulman enters the 2025 Poker Hall of Fame
Suswati Basu
WSOP player banned for aggressively insulting others at the table
Jacob Woodward
A stack of cash on a poker table.
Celine Dion’s son is in the mix for $10 million World Series of Poker Main Event
Sophie Atkinson
A photograph of a mahogany poker table, focused on the center where a pile of colorful poker chips are neatly stacked. The chips include red, white, blue, and green denominations, with a single "JACKPOT" chip resting on top. Soft, diffused lighting illuminates the table from above, highlighting the felt texture and creating subtle reflections on the chips, while a blurred background suggests a dimly lit, upscale casino atmosphere. The scene evokes a sense of anticipation and high stakes.
World Series of Poker announces biggest prize guarantee for winter series
Sophie Atkinson
A photograph focusing on a close-up view of a green felt poker table in a dimly lit, upscale casino. A single hand, adorned with a gold ring on the pinky finger, is poised over a pile of chips, the palm facing down, hinting at a strategic move. The table is scattered with poker cards, face down except for one showing "double queen" at the corner, and a single glass with a splash of amber liquid rests nearby. Subtle directional lighting highlights the hand and chips, creating a sense of suspense and anticipation.
WSOP announces 2025 official prize pool and entries
Sophie Atkinson

Most Popular Tech Stories

Latest News

A photograph of a darkened computer screen displaying a stark white page. Centered prominently on the screen are the bold red letters "BLOCKED" in a sans-serif font. The screen reflects a subtle ambient glow from the surrounding room, highlighting the texture of the matte display. A single, out-of-focus hand rests gently on the desk beside the screen, suggesting a moment of frustration or interruption. ACMA continues to block more illegal gambling websites
Gambling

ACMA continues to block more illegal gambling websites
Sophie Atkinson47 minutes

The Australian Communications and Media Authority (ACMA) has today (July 17) shared a whole new list of illegal gambling websites which have now been blocked. The latest report, released in...

Popular TopicsArrow right.svg

Betting
Betting
Betting
Casino
Casino
Casino
Payments
Payments
Payments
Slots
Slots
Slots
Poker
Poker
Poker
Software
Software
Software

Get the biggest iGaming headlines of the day delivered to your inbox

    By signing up, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy. Unsubscribe anytime.

    Gambling News

    Explore the latest in online gambling with our curated updates. We cut through the noise to deliver concise, relevant insights, keeping you informed about the ever-changing world of iGaming and its most important trends.

    In-Depth Strategy Guides

    Elevate your game with tailored strategies for sports betting, table games, slots, and poker. Learn how to maximize bonuses, refine your tactics, and boost your chances to beat the house.

    Unbiased Expert Reviews

    Honest and transparent reviews of sportsbooks, casinos and poker rooms crafted through industry expertise and in-depth analysis. Delve into intricacies, get the best bonus deals, and stay ahead with our trustworthy guides.