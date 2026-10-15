Home Sports Contracts Face Nevada Challenge Over CFTC Treatment

Sports Contracts Face Nevada Challenge Over CFTC Treatment

Editorial illustration of a legal scale balancing sports betting and federal event contract regulation

The CFTC advanced two measures affecting prediction markets, a move Nevada Gaming Control Board Chairman Mike Dreitzer said he expected as federal and state authorities dispute who should oversee sports-event contracts. CDC Gaming reported his comments during an Indian Gaming Association webinar.

Two measures set out different boundaries

One proposed rule would broaden the federal definition of a swap to include event contracts tied to culture, weather, politics and sports. A separate interim final rule, effective upon publication in the Federal Register, confirms the CFTC’s stated position that casino-style gambling products-including sportsbook wagers and casino games-are outside that definition.

The distinction is central to the disagreement: the agency’s measures would bring specified event contracts within its federal framework while drawing a line around traditional gambling. ReadWrite has also covered the CFTC’s proposed prediction-market framework, which addresses that boundary between federal oversight and state gambling regulation.

The same Friday the CFTC advanced the measures, Kalshi filed for a rehearing in its Sixth Circuit case involving regulators in Ohio and Tennessee. The appeals court had unanimously ruled against the company, finding that prediction markets were not exempt from state gambling laws, including tax requirements. The rehearing filing seeks another look at that ruling; it does not change the result already issued by the court.

Dreitzer disputes the distinction

Dreitzer argued that a sports-event contract and a conventional sportsbook wager are functionally alike. He pointed to the example of a $10 bet on the New York Giants compared with a $10 contract tied to a sports event, saying the CFTC’s effort to distinguish the two does not reflect how they work in practice.

His criticism also addressed arguments that prediction markets differ because they are peer-to-peer, support price discovery or let customers enter and exit positions. Dreitzer said those features do not make the products different from sports betting, noting that traditional online sportsbooks also allow customers to cash out. He further questioned whether the markets are genuinely peer-to-peer when financial firms or other exchanges can take the opposite side of a casual trader.

Dreitzer is a lawyer and former senior executive at Gaming Arts and Ainsworth Game Technology. His position reflects Nevada’s concern that sports-event contracts should face state gambling oversight when they operate like sportsbook bets. That dispute is also central to Nevada’s scrutiny of sports prediction markets.

Federal and state positions remain contested

The CFTC’s rules present a different regulatory line: certain event contracts would qualify as swaps, while casino-style products would not. Dreitzer rejects the practical distinction between those event contracts and sports wagers, making clear that Nevada’s regulator does not view federal treatment as settling the state’s gambling-law questions.

For Kalshi, the Sixth Circuit decision leaves the company subject to state gambling rules, including taxes, in the dispute before that court unless the ruling is changed. The company’s rehearing request is the immediate next procedural step described in the report. The CFTC measures, meanwhile, address the federal classification of event contracts and casino-style gambling; the available account gives no comment deadline or schedule for a final rule.

About ReadWrite’s Editorial Process

The ReadWrite Editorial policy involves closely monitoring the gambling and blockchain industries for major developments, new product and brand launches, game releases and other newsworthy events. Editors assign relevant stories to in-house staff writers with expertise in each particular topic area. Before publication, articles go through a rigorous round of editing for accuracy, clarity, and to ensure adherence to ReadWrite's style guidelines.

tags
ReadWrite
Editor

ReadWrite's editorial staff consists of journalists, editors, and experts across iGaming & Technology. Over 20 years of combined experience and the latest in technology, AI, and research tooling backstop this team and help us inform the next generation.

Related News

Abstract smartphone and red inspection frame representing regulatory scrutiny of AI sportsbook marketing in Massachusetts
AI Questions Put Massachusetts Sportsbooks Under Review
ReadWrite
A man in a suit working at a desk with two monitors displaying financial trading charts and data.
Hacksaw Targets Operators With Peer-to-Peer Prediction Markets
ReadWrite
Editorial illustration of an Ohio regulatory order and red deadline marker over a subtle sports field
Ohio Sets Oct. 16 Deadline for Robinhood Sports Contracts
ReadWrite
Skill-game terminal being removed under a red seizure warning accent
Pennsylvania’s 70,000 Skill-Game Terminals Face Seizure Warning
ReadWrite
Smartphone and sealed documents symbolize congressional scrutiny of sportsbook VIP customer data
Lawmakers Seek FanDuel VIP Data After Harper Video Concern
ReadWrite

Most Popular Gambling Stories

Latest News

Abstract smartphone and red inspection frame representing regulatory scrutiny of AI sportsbook marketing in Massachusetts
Betting

AI Questions Put Massachusetts Sportsbooks Under Review
ReadWrite4 hours

The Massachusetts Gaming Commission has asked all seven licensed mobile sportsbook operators to explain how they use artificial intelligence and machine learning, giving them until November 3 to respond. The...

Popular TopicsArrow right.svg

Betting
Betting
Betting
Casino
Casino
Casino
Payments
Payments
Payments
Slots
Slots
Slots
Poker
Poker
Poker
Software
Software
Software