Hacksaw Group has launched a B2B prediction-market platform for operators, entering a sector where annual global trading volume could reach about $1 trillion by 2030, according to an estimate cited in the company’s announcement.

The Stockholm-listed technology and game developer says the platform will let operators offer peer-to-peer prediction markets using Hacksaw’s technology, distribution network and operator relationships. The company says Bernstein estimated the market’s annual volume could reach that level as adoption expands; it is not a forecast of Hacksaw’s own business.

Operators keep their brands and customer relationships

The platform is designed to spare operators from building and maintaining the underlying technology themselves. They can offer prediction-market experiences within their own businesses while retaining their brands, customer relationships and user experiences, according to the Hacksaw announcement.

Hacksaw says its connected volume framework is intended to pool peer-to-peer participation across its operator network, giving participating businesses access to broader capacity from launch. The company also says it developed the platform within its existing cost base. The announcement does not specify operator customers, trading volumes, revenue or a rollout schedule.

The Malta Gaming Authority has approved an extension of Hacksaw’s existing B2B Critical Gaming Supply License to include Type 3 Gaming Services, alongside its existing Type 1 authorization. Hacksaw says the extension authorizes B2B peer-to-peer prediction-market services under Malta’s regulatory framework; it does not establish where or when individual operators will offer the product.

“Prediction markets represent a compelling new opportunity at the intersection of technology, entertainment and market participation,” said Ana Vrabic Verdir, Group CEO of Hacksaw Group.

A move into an adjacent market

Hacksaw describes the launch as an extension of its existing technology business into an adjacent category. Its stated operations span game development and distribution, with customers that include large private and state-owned iGaming operators. Prediction markets, the company explains, let participants trade on the likelihood of future events and outcomes.

The model puts Hacksaw behind operators rather than in the role of a consumer-facing exchange. That approach echoes other efforts to pair prediction-market technology with established organizations, including a prediction-market product developed with the Tunica-Biloxi Tribe. ReadWrite has also reported on infrastructure and products aimed at institutional prediction-market users.

The announcement’s $1 trillion figure is a market-wide estimate attributed to Bernstein, not a projection of Hacksaw’s share. The company has not disclosed commercial agreements or expected fees, so the scale of any contribution to its business remains unknown.

Hacksaw’s next concrete indicators will be whether operators adopt the platform and whether the company reports activity or financial results from the new service. Its shares trade on Nasdaq Stockholm under the ticker HACK.